For the second time in six months, Newcastle United will host Barcelona in the Champions League—but now, the mouthwatering clash comes in the round 16.

The Catalan giants previously found success at St James’ Park in the league phase, when a brace from Marcus Rashford propelled them past Eddie Howe’s men back in September. The stage is now set for a rematch in what is Newcastle’s first-ever last 16 tie in Europe’s premier club competition.

Barcelona, who will have Lamine Yamal available this time around, will be eager to grind out a positive result in front of an electrifying home crowd, and would undoubtedly be satisfied with taking a draw back to Camp Nou, where they remain perfect this season.

Here’s how fans can watch this Champions League clash.

What Time Does Newcastle vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Newcastle, England

: Newcastle, England Stadium : St James’ Park

: St James’ Park Date : Tuesday, March 10

: Tuesday, March 10 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)

Marco Guida (ITA) VAR: Daniele Chiffi (ITA)

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Newcastle and Barcelona will clash under the light at St James’ Park. | Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Newcastle’s clash with Barcelona is available to watch on Paramount+ in the U.S. The streaming platform holds the rights to all Champions League, Europa League and Conference league clashes.

For Spanish coverage of the match, tune in on UniMás, TUDN or Vix throughout the United States.

Those in the United Kingdom have just one place to catch the first leg of the round of 16 tie: Amazon Prime Video. Viewers in Mexico are also limited in their options, with Max serving as the only home to Newcastle vs. Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

Fans in Canada interested in the tantalizing match can catch all the action on DAZN Canada or fuboTV Canada, so long as they have an active subscription to either platform.

Country TV channel/live stream United States Paramount+, TDN, UniMas, Vix United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Mexico Max Mexico Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

What’s Next for Newcastle, Barcelona?

Both Newcastle and Barcelona have trying tests in between both legs of their round of 16 tie. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

After the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 unfolds, Newcastle must gear up for a tough trp to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea lie in wait in the Premier League before the Magpies head to Catalonia for the second leg against Barcelona.

Flick’s men, meanwhile, must travel back to the Camp Nou, where they will host Sevilla in La Liga action on Sunday. The opponent might not be as tricky as the Blues, but it still handed Barcelona a lopsided 4–1 defeat back in October.

