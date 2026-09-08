Real Madrid and Inter Milan face off at the start of the 2026–27 Champions League, as José Mourinho begins a league phase laden with nostalgia.

The once self-proclaimed ‘special one’ was at the peak of his powers when he inspired the Nerazzurri to a treble, unprecedented in Italy, in 2010. Inter ended their lengthy drought for a European crown in the Spanish capital, defeating Bayern Munich 2–0 at the Bernabéu.

Mourinho couldn’t even bear to celebrate with his players after their great success, instead opting to take the Madrid job. Now, 16 years on, the Portuguese is back for a second bite of the cherry. He’s the man tasked with returning Los Blancos to the promised land after back-to-back quarterfinal exits, but his team enter this fixture having suffered the first defeat of his second tenure on Friday night.

A seasoned Nerazzurri outfit are bound to trouble Tuesday’s hosts, even if they were dumped out by Champions League rookie team Bodø/Glimt last season. Inter are two-time finalists this decade alone, and currently the most formidable team in Italy.

Here’s how you can watch all the action unfold in the Spanish capital.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Santiago Bernabéu

: Santiago Bernabéu Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan on TV, Live Stream

TNT Sports once again holds the rights to the vast majority of Champions League fixtures in the United Kingdom this season, including Tuesday’s intriguing bout. Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and 5, as well as streaming through HBO Max.

DAZN is streaming Tuesday’s fixture in both the United States and Canada, joining Paramount+ as the Champions League’s broadcasting home in the former. FuboTV is an alternative for those tuning in from the Land of Maple.

TNT Sports is the lead broadcaster in Mexico, with HBO Max the channel’s streaming hub.

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, DAZN USA United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 5, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

What’s Next for Real Madrid, Inter Milan?

Mourinho locks horns with one of his former on-field warriors. | Stephen Pond/PA Images/Getty Images

There’s a month’s break between Matchdays 1 and 2, with Real Madrid facing another Serie A title contender (and another ex-Mourinho employer), Roma, on Oct. 14. Inter Milan, meanwhile, host Club Brugge on Oct. 13.

The Nerazzurri face the Giallorossi themselves in Serie A in two Saturdays time, and next face Udinese on Sept. 14.

Madrid are in La Liga action against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.