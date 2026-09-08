How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid and Inter Milan face off at the start of the 2026–27 Champions League, as José Mourinho begins a league phase laden with nostalgia.
The once self-proclaimed ‘special one’ was at the peak of his powers when he inspired the Nerazzurri to a treble, unprecedented in Italy, in 2010. Inter ended their lengthy drought for a European crown in the Spanish capital, defeating Bayern Munich 2–0 at the Bernabéu.
Mourinho couldn’t even bear to celebrate with his players after their great success, instead opting to take the Madrid job. Now, 16 years on, the Portuguese is back for a second bite of the cherry. He’s the man tasked with returning Los Blancos to the promised land after back-to-back quarterfinal exits, but his team enter this fixture having suffered the first defeat of his second tenure on Friday night.
A seasoned Nerazzurri outfit are bound to trouble Tuesday’s hosts, even if they were dumped out by Champions League rookie team Bodø/Glimt last season. Inter are two-time finalists this decade alone, and currently the most formidable team in Italy.
Here’s how you can watch all the action unfold in the Spanish capital.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan on TV, Live Stream
TNT Sports once again holds the rights to the vast majority of Champions League fixtures in the United Kingdom this season, including Tuesday’s intriguing bout. Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and 5, as well as streaming through HBO Max.
DAZN is streaming Tuesday’s fixture in both the United States and Canada, joining Paramount+ as the Champions League’s broadcasting home in the former. FuboTV is an alternative for those tuning in from the Land of Maple.
TNT Sports is the lead broadcaster in Mexico, with HBO Max the channel’s streaming hub.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 5, HBO Max
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico
What’s Next for Real Madrid, Inter Milan?
There’s a month’s break between Matchdays 1 and 2, with Real Madrid facing another Serie A title contender (and another ex-Mourinho employer), Roma, on Oct. 14. Inter Milan, meanwhile, host Club Brugge on Oct. 13.
The Nerazzurri face the Giallorossi themselves in Serie A in two Saturdays time, and next face Udinese on Sept. 14.
Madrid are in La Liga action against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.