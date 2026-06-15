How USMNT Could Face Canada in World Cup Knockout Stages

The United States and Canada have a sparkling rivalry of big matchups in almost every sport, but their respective men’s national teams could be on a collision course for a World Cup knockout game for the first time this summer.

The USMNT opened the 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium with an emphatic 4–1 win over Paraguay on Friday night, just hours after Canada had clawed back to claim the nation’s first-ever men’s World Cup point in a 1–1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

On Saturday, things got more interesting for both of them. In Group D, Australia knocked off Türkiye 2–0 in Vancouver, putting them level on points with the USMNT before facing the co-hosts in the second round of games. At the same time, Group B saw Qatar claim a miracle point against the heavily favored Swiss side.

For the USMNT, the upcoming matches against Australia and Türkiye are even more critical. Canada, meanwhile, hosts Qatar and Switzerland in Vancouver but sits tied on a single point, with a 1–1 draw against each team in Group B.

While there are still plenty of possibilities for how things could unfold, the opening results have potentially paved the way for the Concacaf foes to meet in the round of 32, which would be in Santa Clara, Calif. on Canada Day, July 1.

How Could the USMNT and Canada Clash?

Folarin Balogun (left) scored a brace in the USMNT's first win of the World Cup. | Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images

The USMNT would have to win Group D to have the possibility of playing their northern neighbors. In contrast, Canada would have to finish third in Group B—currently a decent possibility, given the four-way, one-point tie in the group and their upcoming opponents.

Eight of the 12 third-place teams with the best record from the group stage advance to the round of 32, but the identity of their opponents in that round is only determined once the group stage has concluded. There are 495 different combinations of qualifiers (the teams from Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H could make it through, or perhaps it will be A, B, C, D, E, F, G and I, etc.), each one producing a different set of knockout games.

Every different outcome has already been helpfully listed by FIFA and two-thirds of those combinations pit the winner of the USMNT’s Group D against third in Group Canada’s Group B.

There is also the possibility of Canada getting sent to Foxborough, Mass. to play the winner of Group E, likely Germany.

Should Canada win Group B, they’d stay in Vancouver and face one of the third-place finishers from Groups E, F, G, I or J, with the winner of that matchup also poised to play in Vancouver again in the round of 16. As such, winning the group is vital to Canada’s hopes of more home games, potentially paving the way to the quarterfinals.

Who Would Be Favored in a USMNT vs. Canada Clash?

Alphonso Davies (left) would likely be back for Canada in the round of 32. | Eliecer Aizprua Banfield/Jam Media/Getty Images

The USMNT and Canada would likely play a tense match if it came down to it, with both teams having been tested in the group stage. Since 2019, Canada has beaten the USMNT four times, compared to just three wins for the USMNT, and there have been two ties, including the USMNT’s penalty win in the Conacaf Gold Cup in 2023.

Last time out, Canada defeated the USMNT at SoFi Stadium in the third-place match of the 2025 Concacaf Nations League, a day which saw Canadian captain and superstar Alphonso Davies sustain an ACL tear—which, in addition to other injuries, has held him out of Canada games since.

Davies would be poised to return for the round of 32, alongside Canadian star center back Moïse Bombito, while the USMNT would continue to rely on Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic.

The matchup would likely be close, with both sides having legitimate hopes of coming out on top. Yet, there’s still plenty of soccer to be played before it becomes reality.

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