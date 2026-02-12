ICE Reveals ‘Key’ Role at 2026 World Cup Amid Growing Unrest in U.S.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Todd Lyons confirmed ICE agents will play a “key part” in security efforts at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, unfolding across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Lyons was put on the spot Tuesday at a panel in the House of Representatives by Nellie Pou, a representative of the ninth district of New Jersey, who inquired about ICE’s involvement at this summer’s tournament. The Democrat voiced concerns over foreign fans being “wrongfully incarcerated” during the massive event amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“ICE, specifically homeland security investigations, is a key part of the overall security apparatus for the World Cup,” Lyons responded. “We’re dedicated to securing that operation and to ensuring the safety of all participants and visitors.

“ICE is dedicated to ensuring everyone who visits the facilities will have a safe and secure event,” Lyons reiterated.

Over 1 million people are expected to visit the United States this summer to witness the 2026 World Cup. Eleven cities across the country are set to host 78 of the competition’s 104 matches, including the final at MetLife Stadium, in Pou’s district of New Jersey.

Rising Political Tensions Serve As 2026 World Cup Backdrop

President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown is a major concern ahead of the 2026 World Cup. | Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Concerns over hosting the biggest tournament in soccer amid such a time of political unrest in the United States began mounting at the end of last year, when President Trump targeted several Democratic-run host cities, like Boston, as “unsafe” cites to host World Cup matches. He even threatened to move certain games, though no action was taken.

Then, a proposal filed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection claimed visitors from 42 countries, including the U.K., France, Germany and South Korea, would face extreme social media scrutiny in their efforts to enter the U.S. through the visa waiver program, which allows foreigners to stay in the country without a visa for up to 90 days.

President Donald Trump received the FIFA Peace Prize in December. | Tasos Katopodis/FIFA/Getty Images

Tensions only increased once the calendar flipped to 2026 and President Trump revealed his desire to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, for national security purposes. The 79-year-old’s comments and tariff threats to those opposing his plans prompted calls for a boycott of the 2026 World Cup.

The already volatile situation was made unthinkably worse after the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by U.S. federal agents in Minneapolis.

There is a widespread concern that the growing unrest throughout the United States will only worsen in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off in less than five months.

How Will the USMNT Respond?

Mauricio Pochettino will lead the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Caught in the middle of the political tensions surrounding the 2026 World Cup is the U.S. men’s national team. The Stars and Stripes have the honor—and perhaps the burden in this case—of representing the United States this summer even if they might disagree with President Trump’s policies and actions.

The USMNT begin its World Cup berth on the West Coast, in Los Angeles and Seattle, two primarily Democratic cities. Much like Americans competing at this month’s Milan Cortina Olympics in Italy, the players will likely have to field questions that go beyond the scope of their sport.

Yet manager Mauricio Pochettino recently spoke out against his stars commenting on anything other than their actions on the pitch. The Argentine insisted he and his players “are not politicians” and they should “only” talk about their jobs.

It remains to be seen just how the USMNT will act in the face of such a difficult situation, but they could be forced to answer some uncomfortable questions as early as March, when the team is back in action for international friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.

