Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Wirtz Shines to Avoid 200-Day Drought

Liverpool returned to winning ways by beating Crystal Palace 3–1 on Sunday in their final outing before the November international break, with the result moving them to fourth in the Premier League standings.

Back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Fenerbahçe had knocked confidence levels within Andoni Iraola’s team, but morale improved shortly before halftime as the Reds, albeit rather unconvincingly, edged in front at Selhurst Park.

The hosts had produced the best moments of the half as Yéremy Pino struck the crossbar, Jørgen Strand Larsen saw his effort ruled out for offside and Alisson was forced into several athletic saves, but Alexis Mac Allister’s near-post header proved the difference between the sides at the break.

Liverpool rode their luck during the first 45 minutes in the capital, but there was nothing fortunate about how they doubled their advantage shortly after the restart. A sweeping counter attack ended at the feet of Florian Wirtz, whose clinical finish marked his first Premier League goal of the season and his first in 197 days.

Alexander Isak glossed the scoreline in the 89th minute after Liverpool had impressively managed the match, although Eddie Nketiah’s penalty with the final kick of the game robbed an inspired Alisson of his clean sheet.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

A tale of two halves for Liverpool’s attack. | Henry NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool’s offense took center stage for the wrong reasons in last weekend’s narrow defeat to the reigning champions. For the first time in recorded history (442 matches, to be precise), the Reds were unable to muster a single shot on target during a Premier League match at Anfield.

Despite Iraola having installed a more proactive and intense approach than his predecessor Arne Slot, goalscoring and, perhaps more crucially, chance creation have been weaknesses in Liverpool’s game, especially against low blocks in the Premier League. Just 11 goals had been scored during the opening nine rounds, during which time they ranked second-lowest in the division for big chances created.

An expensively assembled forward unit has failed to meet expectations, and there were familiar struggles for Liverpool during a frustrating first half for the most part. They might have been ahead from a set piece, but their open play expected goals (xG) total sat at just 0.26. Including dead-ball situations, their attacking quartet of Isak, Barcola, Wirtz and Cody Gakpo had combined for just 0.51 xG, failing to manage a single shot on target.

Things definitely improved after the interval, as was most obvious when Barcola raced down the touchline and supplied a perfect cross for Wirtz to rattle home. It was an example of just how devastating Liverpool’s attack can be when afforded time and space—perhaps the crucial factor in why they’re so much more effective in the Champions League than the Premier League.

As the match progressed and the holes in Palace’s defense became even larger, Liverpool naturally enjoyed even greater success on the break. Isak became more involved, Wirtz grew in confidence and speedy substitutes Rio Ngumoha and Victor Muñoz took advantage of tired legs.

Iraola will undoubtedly demand more consistency from his attacking players after the November international break, but Liverpool’s second-half performance was certainly a step in the right direction.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)

Mac Allister got on the scoresheet. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—8.2: One staggering reaction save denied Daichi Kamada just moments before Mac Allister’s opener, and then an excellent fingertip stop kept Liverpool in front at halftime. Two critical interventions offered a reminder of his brilliance.

RB: Ronald Araújo—7.1: Liverpool supporters have fallen in love with their loanee, but this was a messy performance from Araújo. Palace’s best moments came down his flank, and a rash yellow card for a late lunge epitomized an unconvincing showing.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—8.0: Jacquet underperformed in Istanbul midweek, but this was much more characteristic of his bright start to life at Liverpool. Used his impressive recovery speed to snuff out danger and racked up plenty of defensive contributions.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.6: Kept Strand Larsen under wraps and was rarely forced to move out of second gear. Palace certainly had their moments, but Van Dijk was never fazed.

LB: Milos Kerkez—7.1: Relatively untroubled for the bulk of the match, before conceding a late penalty for colliding with Darío Osorio when trying to win a header.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—8.6: Delivered some dazzling crosses, one of which was converted by Mac Allister, and effectively motored around the middle of the field with his unlimited engine.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—8.4: Continued his rich vein of form by powering home Liverpool’s opener, once again proving a surprisingly potent aerial threat despite his diminutive frame. Typically combative in the defensive third.

RW: Cody Gakpo—6.9: Hardly Gakpo’s liveliest performance, either on the right wing or when switching to the left after the restart. Only able to deliver glimpses of his quality.

AM: Florian Wirtz—8.8: Very much on the periphery up until his first-time finish fired Liverpool further ahead. Improved after his goal, though, looking much more dangerous in possession and registering an assist.

LW: Bradley Barcola—7.9: Erratic when presented with shooting opportunities, most notably firing a promising chance high over the bar just before halftime, but there were positives to take from other aspects of his game. Assisted Wirtz with a lovely delivery and stretched Palace’s defense with his speed.

ST: Alexander Isak—8.1: Netted his seventh Premier League goal of the season in the dying embers, converting from close range having missed a great chance moments earlier.

SUB: Trey Nyoni (69’ for Szoboszlai)—6.6: Looks increasingly comfortable with each outing in a red jersey.

SUB: Victor Muñoz (69’ for Barcola)—6.6: Booked for a dive, but was involved in Isak’s strike.

SUB: Rio Ngumoha (76’ for Gakpo)—6.2: A few lively sprints.

SUB: Lewis Koumas (90+1’ for Isak)—N/A

SUB: Joe Gomez (90+1’ for Araújo)—N/A

Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Kostas Tsimikas, James McConnell, Wataru Endo.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Alisson was superb in London. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

There have been justifiable questions asked over the best combination in Liverpool’s double pivot, and it was Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai who were selected in south London. The pair connected for the game’s first goal and impressed throughout, whether with their pinpoint distribution, pressing out of possession or defensive cover.

and who were selected in south London. The pair connected for the game’s first goal and impressed throughout, whether with their pinpoint distribution, pressing out of possession or defensive cover. Liverpool’s victory could justifiably be attributed to Alisson, who conjured two stunning saves either side of Mac Allister’s header to rebuff Kamada and Adam Wharton. Those proved vital contributions as the Reds clinched three precious points, and they were timely interventions in the week where Iraola revealed the club are having “continuous conversations” over possibly extending the Brazilian goalkeeper’s contract.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Triumph

Liverpool were below their blistering best against the Eagles, but they still led their hosts for expected goals, shots on target and touches in the opposition box .

. Palace easily could have—and certainly should have—scored more than once, with the Reds conceding 2.38 expected goals, five big chances and 19 shots.

Statistic Crystal Palace Liverpool Possession 53% 47% Expected Goals (xG) 2.38 2.65 Total Shots 19 20 Shots on Target 7 8 Big Chances 5 5 Pass Accuracy 80% 78% Fouls Committed 10 18 Corners 4 7