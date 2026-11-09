Alisson Makes Major Admission on Liverpool Future—Should Reds Extend His Contract?

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker left no room for speculation regarding his desire to stay at the club past the expiration of his current contract next summer, stating his “will is to stay,” as renewal talks are ongoing.

Alisson is in his ninth season with Liverpool after joining the club from Roma in the summer of 2018. The Brazilian shot stopped blossomed into one of, if not, the best goalkeepers in the world during his time at Anfield, helping the club win 10 trophies, including a Champions League and the club’s first two Premier League titles.

The Reds triggered a clause to extend Alisson’s contract for a further year last summer. At 34-year-old, the Brazilian is no longer at the peak of his powers, but he remains Liverpool’s undisputed starter between the posts. After the 3–1 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend, Alisson spoke about his future and confirmed he wants extent his tenure in Merseyside.

“Yes, in my mind,” Alisson responded, per Sky Sports, when asked if he wanted to continue at the club. “I’m focused on playing every game, but in my mind, I’m happy to stay. You know, that depends on a lot of aspects and different situations.

“But my will is to stay. I’m happy here, my family is happy here. I’m still hungry for titles and for delivering good performances. I still want to play at the top level for as long as I can. So that’s my thinking on that.”

Should Liverpool Renew Alisson’s Contract?

Alisson is no spring chicken anymore. | Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

Alisson’s comments regarding his future came after arguably his best performance of the season in a six-save effort against Crystal Palace, and his strong performance comes days after Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola stated his wish for the Brazilian to “continue with us for more time.”

But there’s also no denying that Alisson is no longer the goalkeeper he was five years ago. He can still produce at an incredibly high level, he just doesn’t do it as consistently anymore. Liverpool are a work in progress defensively under Iraola, and Alisson has kept just four clean sheets through 14 starts in all competitions this term and has conceded 20 goals.

But perhaps the main factor that might cause Liverpool some pause when considering renewing Alisson is his health. Injuries have become synonymous with the Brazilian over the last three years, missing at least two months each season since the start of 2023–24.

When healthy, though, Alisson is still far and away Liverpool’s best option in goal, which could significantly contribute to the club extending his contract. Giorgi Mamardashvili has been fine but hasn’t done anything to challenge Alisson’s position since joining the club as his backup last summer. His original successor and now Brentford goalkeeper, Caoimhín Kelleher, would’ve been a better option to succeed the Brazilian.

With Alisson on the pitch, Liverpool haven’t had to worry about the position for almost a decade, which is no small privilege as Liverpool well knows following the Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius era.

It’s not like the club have a goalkeeper crisis. With other areas in need of addressing, renewing Alisson, one of the team’s veteran leaders, on a shot-term deal could be a wise piece of business by Liverpool unless the Brazilian’s terms exceed his current level.

The Time Has Come to Decide Future of Two Liverpool Legends

Virgil van Dijk (left) and Alisson changed the trajectory of Liverpool’s history. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Alisson isn’t the only club legend Liverpool run the risk of losing as a free agent next summer, with Virgil van Dijk’s contract also expiring at the end of the season.

Van Dijk joined the club six months before Alisson. The £75 million ($100.7 million) Liverpool paid for the Dutch center back and the close to £70 million ($94 million) they unloaded for the Brazilian shot-stopper six months later were the club’s two most expensive signings until the summer of 2025.

The duo strengthened a suspect backline, and Liverpool won the 2018–19 Champions League in their first season together, conquering the club’s first Premier League title the following campaign. Both players have remained essential contributors in the years since.

Like Alisson, Van Dijk might be past his prime but continues to feature prominently as Liverpool’s captain. His best days might be behind him, but he’s still capable of delivering strong performances week in and week out.

The Reds could now lose their two club legends for free, joining Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konaté on the list of players that have left Liverpool in recent years without the club getting anything in return.

Van Dijk and Alisson are unquestionably two of Liverpool’s most important locker room leaders, and although the club might be rebuilding, losing both in the same summer would be a major blow on and off the pitch.