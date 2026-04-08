Inter Chief Makes Telling Alessandro Bastoni Admission, Gives Barcelona Hope

Inter Milan chairman Giuseppe Marotta spoke on the growing speculation linking star defender Alessandro Bastoni with Barcelona. Although he was adamant that the club is under no pressure to sell the center back, the door also wasn’t closed on his possible departure.

Bastoni has been placed in Barcelona’s orbit for some time now, with reports even suggesting that talks between the Catalans and the defender’s camp regarding contract terms have already started.

Amid the increasing speculation and with the summer transfer window fast approaching, Marotta spoke about the situation recently.

“Bastoni is an asset for Inter and all of Italian soccer,” Marotta said, via Mundo Deportivo. “And that’s how we see him. I’ve read that it’s almost obligatory that he leaves the club, but that’s not the case.

“Then, as it happens with every other player, these are topics we will address later,” Marotta interestingly added.

Still No Talks Between Barcelona, Inter Over Bastoni

Speculation continues to surround Alessandro Bastoni’s potential move to Barça. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

The incessant rumors of Barcelona’s interest in Bastoni still hasn’t translated to negotiations between clubs. However, reports indicate that Inter “would laugh” at a Barça offer of $58.3 million (€50 million) to land the 26-year-old center back, per SPORT.

According to the report, Inter are not unwilling to negotiate with Barcelona, but they’d want Bastoni to communicate his desire to join the Catalans first, a wish Barça president Joan Laporta shares.

In any case, negotiation would be difficult for a financially challenged Barcelona, especially with other positions needed to be addressed in the transfer market.

Still, a situation that could influence Bastoni’s decision to leave Serie A is the vilification campaign fans in the nation have directed his way after he was shown a straight red card for a clumsy challenge against Bosnia & Herzegovina that contributed to Italy missing a third consecutive World Cup.

Inter fans, of course, showed their support for the star defender amid a difficult period and Marotta himself passionately backed Bastoni.

Inter Chief Slams Fans Blaming Bastoni for Italy’s World Cup Elimination

Bastoni (bottom) made a costly mistake for Italy. | Elvis Barukcic/AFP/Getty Images

Bastoni left Italy to play with 10 men for over an hour in the World Cup playoff final against Bosnia during the March international action. The Azzurri had the lead at the time of his dismissal, but by the time the night was over, Italy lost on penalties to mark yet another colossal failure.

The Inter defender has been subject to intense criticism in the aftermath, but Marotta vehemently defended his star when asked about the subject.

“The way he’s being vilified is shameful,” Marotta stated. “As if he was guilty of who knows what. He doesn’t deserve this treatment.

“In life, mistakes are made, but in Italy we all have to turn into psychologists and soccer experts without knowing what kind of person and professional we’re dealing with. He made a mistake, but it’s normal for someone his age to go through something like this.”

Whether the ordeal that Bastoni is enduring impacts any desire to join Barcelona is purely speculative at this time, but it seems like the never-ending noise regarding his possible move to Spain will continue deep into the summer.

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