Inter Miami’s True Stance on Blockbuster Salah-Messi Partnership Revealed—Report

Inter Miami are not currently exploring a deal to sign Mohamed Salah as he prepares to depart Liverpool this summer, a report has revealed.

After Salah’s shock announcement Tuesday, it was only a matter of time before questions began circling about where the Egyptian international will land next.

Salah has been most linked to MLS and the Saudi Pro League, with the two in a tug-of-war battle for the 33-year-old generational talent. Although MLS doesn’t tout the riches that the Saudi Pro League can offer, the U.S. top flight is a hot bed for veteran stars in the twilight of their careers—headlined by Lionel Messi.

Mohamed Salah. Forever writing history. pic.twitter.com/0z9SWNisPo — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 25, 2026

“Mo Salah is one of the great players in the history of the Premier League ... I’d love to see him in our league,” MLS commissioner Don Garber told reporters at the Sports Business Journal conference in Atlanta on Thursday.

“I couldn’t say that until he announced he was leaving Liverpool. What a great player he would be in MLS, and I think we would provide him with a great platform.”

Where there’s talk of MLS, talk of Messi soon follows, with recent reports claiming that the Argentine legend’s Inter Miami squad was preparing to make Salah an offer.

However, Fabrizio Romano took to his YouTube channel on Friday to confirm Miami is not currently looking into a deal for Salah.

What Did Fabrizio Romano Say?

Mohamed Salah has been linked to MLS and Saudi Pro League. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Despite being contracted until 2027, Salah will leave Liverpool as a free agent with no transfer fee at the end of the season, playing his last Premier League game for the Reds at Anfield on May 24.

Although the attacking duo of Messi and Salah would create unparalleled fanfare this summer—not even considering the havoc wreaked on the pitch—it’s too early to get excited about the stars’ pairing.

“Guys, let me clarify this very clearly: Inter Miami are not in negotiations to sign Mo Salah,” Romano said. “Despite reports, despite stories, Inter Miami are not focusing their efforts on Mohamed Salah.”

Salah will be a free agent, meaning clubs will come to him directly with offers, as opposed to going through Liverpool, as they had previously done.

“That means we will have a lot of reports, a lot of stories, but Mohamed Salah has not made a decision,” Romano said.

“He’s a dream target for Saudi [Pro League]. After two years of trying and trying and trying to sign Mohamed Salah but finding it difficult with Liverpool ... Saudi, they still dream of him, but from Inter Miami, there is nothing true from the reports you may have seen around.”

After failing to win Salah with a $200 million bid back in Sept. 2023, Al Ittihad, who have already resumed their pursuit of the forward, is likely the front-runner for Salah’s signature.

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