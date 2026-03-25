When Is Mohamed Salah’s Last Liverpool Game?

After watching Mohamed Salah star for Liverpool over the last nine years, supporters only have two more months to enjoy the club icon before he dons a red shirt for the final time.

The Egyptian forward announced his departure from Anfield at the end of the 2025–26 season after an illustrious career at Liverpool. Regarded as one of the best players in club history, as well as in Premier League history, Salah’s farewell marks the end of an era on Merseyside.

Suddenly, the clock is ticking down to the 33-year-old’s “lasts” at Liverpool—his last goal, his last assist, his last trophy and most importantly, his last game.

When Is Salah’s Final Liverpool Game?

Mohamed Salah spent the last nine years lighting up Anfield. | John Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Salah’s last Premier League game for Liverpool comes—perhaps poetically—on the final day of the season at Anfield. The Reds are slated to take on Brentford on Sunday, May 24, to close out what has been a lackluster title defense.

The match will undoubtedly be the last time Salah takes the pitch in front of home Liverpool supporters as a Liverpool player. Should he opt to play in the Saudi Pro League or MLS next season, then it could be the final time the winger plays at Anfield in his career.

Salah has made eight appearances against the Bees, finding the back of the net seven times. One of those goals came in the Reds’ 3–2 defeat to Brentford back in October, a result Arne Slot’s men will be eager to rectify in the reverse fixture, especially now that it is also Salah’s grand goodbye.

One More Liverpool Game Could Be on the Horizon for Salah

Liverpool are still alive in the Champions League. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

Even after the Premier League season comes to a close, there could be one more game in the cards for Slot’s squad: the Champions League final. Should the Reds punch their tickets to Budapest, Salah will don the red shirt one last time on the biggest stage of all.

The final kicks off on Saturday, May 30. Liverpool have a tough road to the Puskás Aréna, though, starting with a bout with defending cup holders Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals.

Should they get past PSG, they must then play either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the semifinals. Waiting in the final is likely to be Barcelona or Arsenal.

The European giants standing in their way makes it a tad unrealistic to think Liverpool, who currently sit fifth in the Premier League, could make a run to Budapest, but perhaps there is still some magic in the left foot of Salah to help the club pull off a miracle.

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