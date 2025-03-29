Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union: Preview, Predictions, Team News
Inter Miami look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Major League Soccer season when Philadelphia Union come to Florida.
The Herons come in having won their five previous games in all competitions. Their only blemish so far this season was a draw against New York City FC on opening day. Since then, Miami have scored 14 goals in six games across MLS and the Concacaf Champions Cup. As well, Lionel Messi should be back in action which is a major boost after he missed the Argentina national team camp. It remains up in the air how Javier Mascherano will use him, if at all, given how careful the team has been to manage his minutes early doors.
For Philadelphia, despite a loss to Nashville earlier this month, they're looking to extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference in what's been a red hot start for the northeast team. Tai Baribo leads all of MLS with six goals so far and is putting himself in the early conversation for Golden Boot contenders.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union in MLS action.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What time does Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union kick-off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Mar. 29
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union record (last five games)
- Inter Miami: 4 wins
- Philadelphia: 1 win
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Inter Miami 3-1 Philadelphia Union (Sept. 14, 2024) - MLS Regular Season
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
Philadelphia Union
Atlanta United 1-2 Inter Miami - 3/16/25
Philadelphia Union 1-0 St. Louis CITY - 3/22/25
Cavalier 0-2 Inter Miami - 3/13/25
Philadelphia Union 1-3 Nashville SC - 3/16/25
Inter Miami 1-0 Charlotte - 3/9/25
New England Revolution 0-2 Philadelphia Union - 3/8/25
Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier - 3/6/25
Philadelphia Union 4-1 FC Cincinnati - 3/1/25
Houston Dynamo 1-4 Inter Miami - 3/2/25
Orlando City 2-4 Philadelphia Union - 2/22/25
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
Inter Miami team news
Inter Miami's head coach, Mascherano, confirmed to reporters that Messi should be available to play. Given Messi hasn't started just two of Miami's first four games, don't be surprised if he gets the nod here. As well, if Miami is able to jump out to a lead, they can rest Messi ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup against LAFC next week.
Players expected to miss the game through injury are David Ruiz, Marcelo Weigandt and Robert Taylor.
Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Philadelphia Union (4-4-2): Ustari; Fray, Aviles, Allen, Alba; Allende, Bright, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Suarez
Philadelphia Union team news
Philadelphia get two big boosts ahead of the game: the return of their Golden Boot leader and defender Kai Wagner. Both players were away on international duty last week, but Philadelphia managed to bounce back regardless with a win over St. Louis CITY SC.
Baribo vs. Messi, or Baribo vs. Suarez will be the premier striker matchup of the MLS weekend as both sides duke it out.
Philadelphia Union Predicted Lineup vs Inter Miami (4-4-2): Blake; Westfield, Glesnes, Glavinovich, Wagner; Sullivan, Jacques, Lukic, Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre
Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union Score Prediction
Inter Miami have kept one clean sheet this season in MLS which bodes well for the likes of Baribo and Uhre up top. The Union on the other side have kept two, but have also conceded two more goals than the Herons so far having played one more game.
A lot hinges on whether or not Messi starts or is named to the bench. If the game is within reach and he's on the bench, Mascherano could be more inclined to substitute him in. If the Herons get another red card, Mascherano could hold off like he did against Charlotte earlier this month.
Regardless, there are goals in it for both sides. The points are shared in a four-goal thriller between two of the Eastern Conference's best.
Prediction: Inter Miami 2–2 Philadelphia Union