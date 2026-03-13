Inter Miami XI vs. Charlotte FC: Seeking More Chances—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Inter Miami is looking for its third straight MLS win as the squad heads to Charlotte FC to face another Eastern Conference contender on Saturday night.

The reigning MLS Cup champions have two wins on the hop in MLS with a 4-2 comeback win against rivals Orlando City—after falling behind 2–0 in the opening 45 minutes—and a 2–1 win over D.C. United last weekend.

This week, however, saw them open the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 with a scoreless draw against Nashville SC, relying on four high-quality saves from Dayne St. Clair to stay in the tie heading into next week’s second leg.

They hope to find their scoring touch once again, with a significant crowd expected at the 75,000-seat Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

Berterame and Messi Connection Seeking Success

Lionel Messi (left) and Germán Berterame (right) have yet to show great chemistry with Inter Miami. | Leonardo Fernandez/MLS/Getty Images

It has been a rough start to life at Inter Miami for marquee offseason addition, Germán Berterame. Acquired for $15 million from Liga MX giants CF Monterrey late in the offseason, the Mexico international has yet to score in three MLS appearances and a Concacaf showing. Through 360 minutes of play, he has also mustered just four shots.

As much as the blame falls on Berterame’s ability to finish, it also falls on Miami’s other attackers, including Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. While the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has thrived with hundreds of players throughout his career, he has failed to adapt to Berterame’s skill set, leaving the Mexico international without options in attacking areas.

It is clear that Miami is targeting a post-Messi future, one that Berterame will very much be a part of; however, with the way Messi is playing—taking full responsibility for the Herons’ attack—it hampers what the new acquisition and other offensively-minded players can do.

Outside of the struggles in attack cohesion, the team is at full fitness, with fullback Sergio Reguilón back in the team and ramping up his fitness after an injury in preseason.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: N/A

N/A 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Charlotte FC (4-2-3-1)

A glimpse at how Inter Miami could line up this weekend. | FotMob

GK: Dayne St. Clair—The Canada international enjoyed his best start of 2026 with four massive saves to keep a clean sheet against Nashville in the Champions Cup.

RB: Facundo Mura—Competing with Jamaica international Ian Fray for minutes at right back, Mura has the edge after recent performances

CB: Maxi Falcón—The Maxi Falcón experience is not unlike a rollercoaster. Against Nashville, he had a vital goalline clearance, but also made several defensive errors against talented attackers.

CB: Micael—The Brazilian defender has solidified his place as the calmest and most reliable defender on the roster.

LB: Noah Allen—Allen has struggled to find his form with Inter Miami and voiced his concerns about his change of positions throughout last season. Now with a constant spot, the Herons hope he can start to offer more consistency.

DM: Rodrigo De Paul—The Argentine scored an outstanding goal against D.C. United and has been stellar in transition. However, he hopes to rekindle his defensive prowess after Nashville had no issues getting past him.

DM: Yannick Bright—A bright light from the Herons’ seldom-used MLS SuperDraft, Bright will play his 54th MLS game on the weekend.

RW: Tadeo Allende—Still looking to find the dominant form he showed through the MLS Cup playoffs, Allende will look for his long-legged runs to open space for Berterame in front of the goal.

AM: Lionel Messi—The 2022 World Cup winner has a chance to score the 900th goal of his career, dating back to his professional debut in 2003 with FC Barcelona.

LW: Mateo Silvetti—At just 20 years old, reliability remains a key question for Mateo Silvetti and likely part of the reason why he appears to be splitting minutes with Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende this season. Yet, he'll look to be at his best when matched up with Harry Toffolo's wing.

ST: Germán Berterame—With 360 minutes across all competitions under his belt, Berterame is still looking for his first goal in pink and black. If he goes one more match, just how concerning do things get in South Florida?

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