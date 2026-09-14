Ipswich vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal’s Carabao Cup journey begins on Tuesday against Premier League opposition, as they face the newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The champions remain perfect through five games across all competitions, and they were certainly tested by Sunderland in their previous encounter. However, two magic moments at both ends of the pitch helped them prevail, with Bruno Guimarães‘ stunning opener arriving almost immediately after David Raya expertly denied Enzo Le Fée from the penalty spot.

The 100% Gunners sit atop the Premier League with Manchester City, whom they lost to in last season’s Carabao Cup final.

That defeat was meant to be the beginning of Arsenal’s late-season demise, but Mikel Arteta’s men held their nerve to claim a maiden Premier League title in 22 years. Now, they’re operating with the ruthless swagger of a champion.

Ipswich, though, have proven themselves to be competitive upon their return to the top flight, winning two of their four league outings. Zian Flemming’s late goal saw them earn a 3–2 victory over the 10-men of Crystal Palace at the weekend, and they beat League One Leicester City 3–1 to reach the third round of this competition.

Ipswich vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Rotated Gunners Prevail

Bruno Guimarães delivered at the Stadium of Light. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

It’s quite remarkable that Arsenal haven’t won the League Cup this century, given the joy they’ve had in the FA Cup.

The Gunners now boast the deepest roster in the country and are primed to compete on multiple fronts again this term. They were on for the quadruple before they lost to City at Wembley last season, eventually settling for just the Premier League title.

Arteta‘s team are going to take some beating, and Ipswich can only hope that the manager’s likely rotation disrupts their groove. The hosts must be content with the start they’ve made to the season, and while a cup run would be appreciated in Suffolk, Gary O’Neil should see this fixture as a free-hit. The Tractor Boys have nothing to lose.

Arsenal’s strength in depth : The Gunners are likely to be much changed from the 2–0 victory over Sunderland, but their roster has been expertly curated. Arteta has two top-level options at most positions, especially in defense. The manager’s alterations are unlikely to leave the champions stuck in the mud.

: The Gunners are likely to be much changed from the 2–0 victory over Sunderland, but their roster has been expertly curated. Arteta has two top-level options at most positions, especially in defense. The manager’s alterations are unlikely to leave the champions stuck in the mud. Head-to-head record: Ipswich’s last three victories against Arsenal have arrived in the League Cup, but the Gunners have generally enjoyed themselves in this fixture over the years. They’ve won the previous three meetings 8–0 on aggregate, and won six of the previous seven games against the Tractor Boys.

Prediction: Ipswich 1–2 Arsenal

Ipswich Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Flemming makes his first start for the club.

Summer signing Emersonn scored his second Premier League goal in the 3–2 win at Crystal Palace, but the former Toulouse striker also picked up a muscle injury that has thrust his status for Arsenal’s visit into doubt.

If Emersonn does miss out, Saturday’s match-winner, Flemming, will likely lead Ipswich’s line. O’Neil also has former Gunner Chuba Akpom to call upon.

Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa are expected to remain sidelined through injury, but Ipswich otherwise have a clean bill of health. Expect some changes from Saturday’s team, although O’Neil’s core could remain intact.

Ipswich predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Walton; O’Shea, Diop, Kipré, Davis; Núñez, Luís; Philogene, Enciso, Clarke; Flemming.

Arteta will ring the changes on Tuesday.

Ben White was withdrawn at half-time of Saturday’s win over Sunderland, and is suspected to miss the midweek cup tie with the groin injury he picked up at Stadium of Light.

Fortunately for Arteta, Jurriën Timber made his first appearance of the season at the weekend, and should come in to replace White at Portman Road.

Arsenal are still without defenders William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera, so Ezri Konsa is likely to partner Gabriel for the fourth-consecutive outing.

Bruno Guimarães will be preserved for the upcoming trip to the Amex Stadium, but the likes of Martín Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyökeres will earn opportunities to impress against the Tractor Boys.

Youngster Max Dowman could also come in for his first senior start of the season, with Noni Madueke starting down the left to offer Christos Tzolis respite.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Merino; Dowman, Eze, Madueke; Gyökeres.

What Time Does Ipswich vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Ipswich, England

: Ipswich, England Stadium : Portman Road

: Portman Road Date : Tuesday, Sept. 15

: Tuesday, Sept. 15 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Peter Bankes

How to Watch Ipswich vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

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