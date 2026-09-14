Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich: Chance for Gyokeres to Prove a Point

Arsenal were defied at the final hurdle in the Carabao Cup last season, as they attempted to end their six-year wait for a trophy before claiming a first Premier League title in 22 years.

The Gunners have started 2026–27 relaxed and assured; perfect through five games in all competitions. Now, Mikel Arteta will rest and rotate ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Their Carabao Cup journey begins against Premier League opposition, and Ipswich Town enter the game emboldened by Zian Flemming’s winning goal at Crystal Palace. However, the Tractor Boys are encountering an Arsenal team boasting the arrogance of a champion, and their impressive depth is bound to come to the fore.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—The Spaniard was primarily responsible for Arsenal’s defeat in the 2026 Carabao Cup final, and a poor preseason led many to believe that Kepa would be relegated to third-choice. That doesn’t seem to be the case, however.

RB: Jurriën Timber—There‘s a revolving door at right back, as Timber made his first appearance of the season at the Stadium of Light. Ben White was withdrawn at half-time with a suspected injury.

CB: Ezri Konsa—Arsenal are two center backs down, so there’s less scope for Arteta to shuffle things around here.

CB: Gabriel—Gabriel will likely have to continue alongside Konsa midweek, with the pair quickly developing a stout understanding.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Unicorn Riccardo Calafiori has cemented himself as the first-choice left back, but Hincapié is more than an able deputy.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi has been relegated to the role of Jorginho when the Italian was offering control off the bench in north London. The Spaniard, so imperative during his first few months at the club, will make his first start of the season here.

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CM: Mikel Merino—Bruno Guimarães produced his first big moment for the club at the Stadium of Light, and he’s bound to start over Myles Lewis-Skelly this weekend. So, if Arteta preserves the Brazilian, we could see the box-crashing Merino partner his compatriot.

RW: Max Dowman—The precocious winger featured for the U-21s at the weekend and hasn’t been in the senior picture recently. However, this is a great opportunity for Dowman to re-enter the fold and line up against top-level opposition.

AM: Eberechi Eze—Eze was uncomfortable in a wide left position last week in Naples, but Arteta may allow him to flourish from the No. 10 role, giving Martin Ødegaard respite in the process.

LW: Noni Madueke—Madueke was sporadically used down the left last season, and the absence of a natural Christos Tzolis alternative means the England international could operate on his ’traditional’ flank at Portman Road.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Gyökeres barely got a sniff Napoli’s goal last Wednesday, despite Arsenal’s dominance. This should be his competition, though, with Kai Havertz preserved for the more important stuff.