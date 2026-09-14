Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich: Chance for Gyokeres to Prove a Point
Arsenal were defied at the final hurdle in the Carabao Cup last season, as they attempted to end their six-year wait for a trophy before claiming a first Premier League title in 22 years.
The Gunners have started 2026–27 relaxed and assured; perfect through five games in all competitions. Now, Mikel Arteta will rest and rotate ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Their Carabao Cup journey begins against Premier League opposition, and Ipswich Town enter the game emboldened by Zian Flemming’s winning goal at Crystal Palace. However, the Tractor Boys are encountering an Arsenal team boasting the arrogance of a champion, and their impressive depth is bound to come to the fore.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich
GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—The Spaniard was primarily responsible for Arsenal’s defeat in the 2026 Carabao Cup final, and a poor preseason led many to believe that Kepa would be relegated to third-choice. That doesn’t seem to be the case, however.
RB: Jurriën Timber—There‘s a revolving door at right back, as Timber made his first appearance of the season at the Stadium of Light. Ben White was withdrawn at half-time with a suspected injury.
CB: Ezri Konsa—Arsenal are two center backs down, so there’s less scope for Arteta to shuffle things around here.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel will likely have to continue alongside Konsa midweek, with the pair quickly developing a stout understanding.
LB: Piero Hincapié—Unicorn Riccardo Calafiori has cemented himself as the first-choice left back, but Hincapié is more than an able deputy.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi has been relegated to the role of Jorginho when the Italian was offering control off the bench in north London. The Spaniard, so imperative during his first few months at the club, will make his first start of the season here.
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CM: Mikel Merino—Bruno Guimarães produced his first big moment for the club at the Stadium of Light, and he’s bound to start over Myles Lewis-Skelly this weekend. So, if Arteta preserves the Brazilian, we could see the box-crashing Merino partner his compatriot.
RW: Max Dowman—The precocious winger featured for the U-21s at the weekend and hasn’t been in the senior picture recently. However, this is a great opportunity for Dowman to re-enter the fold and line up against top-level opposition.
AM: Eberechi Eze—Eze was uncomfortable in a wide left position last week in Naples, but Arteta may allow him to flourish from the No. 10 role, giving Martin Ødegaard respite in the process.
LW: Noni Madueke—Madueke was sporadically used down the left last season, and the absence of a natural Christos Tzolis alternative means the England international could operate on his ’traditional’ flank at Portman Road.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Gyökeres barely got a sniff Napoli’s goal last Wednesday, despite Arsenal’s dominance. This should be his competition, though, with Kai Havertz preserved for the more important stuff.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.