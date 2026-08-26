The Rise of the $117 Million Midfielder You Hadn’t Heard of Three Months Ago

Ayyoub Bouaddi’s transfer to Manchester City completes a remarkable few months for the young midfielder, not widely known until a World Cup breakout with Morocco this summer.

In May, Bouaddi was still registered by FIFA to play for France, representing the country of his birth 27 times across the various junior age groups from U-16s to U-21s. His switch of allegiance to Morocco was confirmed on May 15 and he was on Mohamed Ouahbi’s final World Cup roster just 11 days later. On June 13, the world stopped as Bouaddi bossed the midfield against Brazil.

Lille understandably did not want to lose a gem on the verge of superstardom and what felt like eternal negotiations eventually produced a transfer agreement worth $117 million (£86 million). Almost all of that fee is guaranteed, with a minimal amount included as conditional add-ons.

Bouaddi is now the most expensive teenager in Premier League history, as well as the most expensive 18-year-old of all time. Both records belonged to Manchester United defender Leny Yoro following his 2024 transfer—also from Lille—valued at the equivalent of $80.15 million.

He has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031 and will wear for City the same No. 32 shirt he did for Lille. The most famous former occupant of that jersey in east Manchester—or indeed all of Manchester—is ex-City and United striker Carlos Tevez.

Why Man City Wanted Bouaddi

Morocco reached the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals with a significantly changed team from 2022 to prove that four years ago was no fluke. One of the things that stood out about Bouaddi at the showpiece event was the maturity and composure that underlined his performances in the center of the pitch. It bodes well given that his task at City is to replace 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

City director of football Hugo Viana commented, as the transfer was announced, on the “outstanding football intelligence” Bouaddi already has. But while the teenager is a signing for the here and now, he is also expected to improve and become even better in the long term.

“We have watched him very, very closely and throughout that process we have become increasingly convinced he is a huge talent who will thrive at City,” Viana added. “We are really happy he has joined us and our job now is to ensure we provide him with everything he needs to fulfill his potential.”

Lille manager Davide Ancelotti, considered his famous father’s “secret weapon” at Real Madrid and therefore an excellent judge of a player, recently said Bouaddi is “going to be one of the best midfielders in Europe for the next 10 years.”

Bouaddi’s Proven History

Bouaddi had been playing for Lille since he was 16. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

But even with the nature of Bouaddi’s breakout World Cup and seemingly rapid emergence over the course of just a few weeks, this is not someone brand new on the scene.

He was born and raised just outside the Paris region but was picked up by Lille in France’s far north on the border with Belgium at the age of 13. The club once lost out on a nine-year-old Raphaël Varane to local rivals Lens, but have a reputation for talent development that in the 21st century alone has started the careers of Eden Hazard, Lucas Digne, Benjamin Pavard, Yohan Cabaye and Lucas Chevalier, as well as the aforementioned Yoro.

Bouaddi signed his first pro contract with Lille aged 15 in the summer of 2023 and debuted with the first team that October only three days after his 16th birthday. It made him both Lille’s youngest ever player and the youngest in the history of UEFA club competitions—the latter record was broken by Arsenal’s Max Dowman last season.

His Ligue 1 debut followed a matter of days later and Bouaddi had played in 18 first-team games for Lille by the time the 2023–24 season finished. He was still 16.

Bouaddi began to start more regularly once 2024–25 began, particularly in the Champions League. He made 36 appearances across all competitions, which became 42 in 2025–26. Leaving Lille now, Bouaddi has played 104 times at the senior club and international level already. City are buying someone with substantial experience for his age, not untested potential.

As it was with his World Cup debut against Brazil, the biggest stage has never fazed Bouaddi. On the day of his 17th birthday in Oct. 2024, he started for Lille in the Champions League for the first time, against Real Madrid, then the reigning European champions. Lille inflicted a first defeat on Los Blancos in 36 matches, an unbeaten run stretching back almost nine months. Bouaddi played the full 90 minutes at the heart of the midfield against Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga, helping his team both hold their own and frustrate their opponent.

‘A Very Good Head on His Shoulders’

The youngster outclassed Real Madrid on his 17th birthday. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Bruno Génésio, Lille manager at that time, referred to Bouaddi as “a very intelligent young man,” underlining Viana’s present day assessment. “He needs to prove himself, but I don't think there’s too much to worry about in that regard with him,” Génésio added.

Morocco’s Ouahbi referenced the 2024 performance against Real Madrid during the World Cup and called it a “masterpiece” as he made the point that Bouaddi is already plenty proven.

Soccer is a mental challenge as much as it is about physical and technical ability, and gifted players will always fall by the wayside if they lack the correct mindset to succeed. Bouaddi’s mindset has underpinned his rapid development so far and allowed his talent the chance to shine.

Earlier in 2024, several months prior to the Real Madrid breakout, Mickaël Delestrez—a former Lille youth coach who had worked with Bouaddi—told Le Parisien of his other key quality: “He’s able to instantly translate what we want to see, has great humility and a unique ability to listen. He absorbs everything the adults can give him.”

Génésio, when confirming the day before that Bouaddi would start, noted the “very, very good head on his shoulders.” He’s now going to need that head more than ever for this new chapter of his career.