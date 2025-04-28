Is Carlo Ancelotti Leaving Real Madrid This Season?
Carlo Ancelotti is under more pressure than ever before following Real Madrid's 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.
The noise surrounding Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid is reaching a fever pitch. Despite having one year left on his contract with the club, the Italian manager is on the hot seat as Los Blancos' disappointing season comes to a close.
Real Madrid had their sights set on potentially winning seven trophies this season. They started the year off by winning the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, but 2025 has not been kind to the defending Spanish and European champions.
Ancelotti's squad lost to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, was eliminated by Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals and is now coming off another defeat to Barcelona, this time in the Copa del Rey final. Real Madrid are also four points behind the Catalans in the La Liga title race with just five matches remaining.
The season is nothing short of a failure for the biggest club in the world, and new reports suggest Ancelotti just might have to answer for the team's poor performances with his job.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Is Carlo Ancelotti Leaving Real Madrid This Season?
It is becoming more and more likely that Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2024–25 season. ESPN reported the coach is set to meet with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez in the coming days and all signs are pointing to a parting of ways between Ancelotti and the club.
Ancelotti spoke about his future at Real Madrid after Los Blancos' Copa del Rey final defeat.
"Whether I continue [at Real Madrid] is an issue for the coming weeks, not for today," Ancelotti said on Apr. 26. "I don't want to talk about my future. We'll talk about it with the club at the end of the season."
"We're still competing for trophies," Ancelotti added. "I've always had a great relationship with the club. There'll be no confrontation."
Indeed, Real Madrid could still win La Liga, but they will have to win their remaining five matches, including El Clásico on May 11, and hope Barcelona drop points along the way. The club could also win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but it is unknown if Ancelotti would even still be in charge to lead Real Madrid in the newly expanded tournament this summer.
In fact, Real Madrid might be headed to the United States under new leadership. The club is eyeing Xabi Alonso to replace Ancelotti, but no official moves have been made just yet.
Ancelotti, meanwhile, could be in line to become the next head coach of the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
If the 65-year-old does leave Real Madrid, he will do so as the most successful coach in club history. Ancelotti has won 15 trophies in his two stints in charge, including three Champions League titles and two La Liga titles.
Still, without any confirmation from Real Madrid, Ancelotti's future remains uncertain.