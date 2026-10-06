Is it Time for Yan Diomande to Be a Regular Real Madrid Starter?

Exactly two months on from his signing, Yan Diomande’s Real Madrid career has yet to really take off.

The 19-year-old has started just twice out of seven matches in La Liga (in wins over Rayo and Elche) and played just 47 minutes of the big matches against Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid.

He is in the weird position of being both Madrid’s most expensive transfer of all time, but also the most low-key arrival of the summer; a galáctico and a project player.

It was clear that Florentino Pérez needed a statement signing this summer following his re-election as president. After two years without a trophy and his authority coming under challenge, the playbook response was to project strength with a shiny new toy. When it became clear that Michael Olise was immovable, Pérez turned to the next best thing: Diomande.

Market inflation demanded Madrid break their own transfer record to sign the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year, but the $140 million (€125 million) price tag has created extra hype and expectation for a player who only made his pro debut in March 2025.

As yet, Madrid fans have only fleetingly seen the four-pronged attack featuring Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Diomande that got them so excited in preseason. Meanwhile, the Côte d’Ivoire international has just one assist so far.

AS reports that José Mourinho is deliberately treating Diomande as “a young player with enormous potential” rather than a ready-made superstar.

Diomande Ready for More Starts

Yan Diomande is yet to get a run in the team with Madrid. | Issouf SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images

Asked about his game time (or lack thereof) during the international break, Diomande told local broadcaster NCI: “Even though I don’t play much, I train a lot, and the training sessions are intense. It’s gratifying that the coach [Mourinho] puts his trust in me.”

He added: “I love pressure, because it gives me a chance to surpass myself. And I also play at a club where there are big demands.”

Thus far, Mourinho has often seemed reluctant to call on Diomande, with Arda Güler—arguably Madrid’s best player so far this season—the preferred option on the wide right.

While dropping the Türkiye international to the bench may not be the most sensible option, Diomande’s versatility could put him in line for more starts on the opposite side of the Madrid attack amid the team’s ongoing struggles.

Vinícius Jr. has admitted to suffering from a crisis of confidence post-World Cup and has been a regular target of the Bernabéu’s wrath at the outset of 2026–27, due to his protracted contract renewal saga as much as his form.

Diomande was signed amid growing fears that Vinícius Jr. might not renew his deal, with Arsenal lurking. The young Ivorian—who featured on both wings for RB Leipzig last season—was seen by many as both an insurance policy and statement to Vinícius Jr.’s camp as the saga headed towards brinkmanship.

With the Brazilian staying and signing new terms, it had been expected that Diomande would take up a primary role as a right winger in Mourinho’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system, but those plans could yet change. As a natural right-footer, Diomande remains an option to slot in on the left side as another option for Mourinho amid Vinícius Jr.’s barren run.

Madrid Derby Signs

Yan Diomande holds the highest dribble success rate (72.0%) across Europe's top five leagues this season (18/25 completed, min. 20 attempted). 🕺 pic.twitter.com/yrMB9awp1Y — WhoScored (@WhoScored) October 1, 2026

Diomande was given just 36 minutes to impress in a near-impossible situation in the Madrid derby—subbed on with Los Blancos both a goal and a man down. However, the teenager was a rare bright spark for Madrid at the Metropolitano, playing off the left.

He completed four out of six dribbles, completed 90% of his passes, won nine out of 12 duels and forced a shot on target during his cameo. He looked like Madrid’s best attacking outlet on the day, and is consistently a dribbling machine for club and country.

Vinícius, by contrast, was practically anonymous before being substituted before the hour, with his troubles continuing on in the international break, as the Brazilian threatens to become a major problem for Mourinho to solve.

While Diomande spent the majority of last season playing off the right for RB Leipzig, he has locked down the left-wing position for Côte d’Ivoire. He may now get an opportunity to do the same for Madrid.