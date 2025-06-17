Jadon Sancho: New Suitor ‘Attempting to Sign’ Man Utd Outcast
Napoli are the latest club reported to be showing interest in wantaway Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.
The winger is returning to United this summer after Chelsea opted to pay a £5 million ($6.8 million) penalty fee to break the obligation to buy clause in their loan agreement.
Sancho had done reasonably well at Chelsea, notably impressing after coming off the bench in the club’s comeback Conference League final victory over Real Betis. But any chance of remaining at Stamford Bridge was thwarted when he couldn’t agree a contract due to a ‘salary dispute’.
Despite having to return to United, Sancho isn’t thought to have a future with the club and now Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Napoli have emerged on the scene.
The Serie A champions, known admirers of fellow United winger Alejandro Garnacho, have recently recruited Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne as part of plans to strengthen ahead of trying to defend that title and compete in the Champions League.
There are no details yet other than Napoli are “making an attempt” to sign Sancho.
The 25-year-old, once considered the most promising young player in Europe while at Borussia Dortmund, is in need of a fresh start to reignite his career.
The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has repeatedly been that for players over the years, with Scott McTominay a high profile example just last season. The Scotland international was deemed surplus to requirement at Manchester United but underpinned Napoli’s charge towards the Serie A title, scoring 13 league goals—including the one that delivered the scudetto on the final day last month.
Sancho isn’t averse to challenging himself abroad. He was just 17 years of age when he took the plunge of joining Dortmund, leaving behind Manchester City’s academy in search of immediate first-team football. He went on to record 120 goals and assists in 158 Dortmund appearances across two spells and was thought to be hoping for a third.
But sporting director Sebastian Kehl played down suggestions of Dortmund making an approach, forcing Sancho to look elsewhere.