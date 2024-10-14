Aston Villa Forward Jhon Duran Sparks Interest From Three European Giants
Jhon Durán has been the breakout player of the early season, catapulting onto the international stage thanks to his four goals in seven Premier League games and his winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Bayern Munich got to see Durán's talent up close and according to reports from El Nacional.Cat., the Bundesliga giants are among the teams interested in signing the 20-year-old Colombian. The Bavarian club see in Durán a chance to prepare for a long-term future without Harry Kane, learning from England's captain to eventually take over the role as Bayern's No. 9.
The interest in Durán doesn't stop there. The report says Barcelona and Manchester United are also intrigued about the possibility of signing Durán. Similarly to Bayern Munich, Barcelona could see in Durán the perfect replacement for 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski. On The other hand, Manchester United simply need goals, Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the team's lone center forwards and United as a team has scored only one more goal than Durán has by himself in the Premier League this season.
Only a week ago, Aston Villa and Durán agreed to a new contract that ties him to the club until 2030. However it's not uncommon to see players signing new deals only to leave shortly after—see Luiz Suárez re-signing with Liverpool less than a year before his departure to Barcelona in 2014.
There was interest for Durán last summer even prior to his breakout season. Now, new contract and all, that interest seems to have multiplied and Villa has a difficult task in front of them to try and keep its 20-year-old gem from leaving to another big name European club in the coming transfer windows.
Durán will be back in action when Colombia hosts Chile in a 2026 World Cup Qualifier match on Oct. 15. He'll return to England in hopes to continue his brilliant form when Aston Villa visits Fulham on Oct. 19.