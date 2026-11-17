Sixteen-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel officially bid farewell to Manchester United, insisting the club will “always be a part of [his] story” despite deteriorated relationships over the last few months.

Gabriel made waves back in September when he requested a shock exit from Old Trafford. Billed as the future of the club, the teenager made a drastic U-turn after reported disagreements over first-team minutes and heavy family involvement.

The Red Devils tried to convince Gabriel to continue his journey at United, but the forward’s mind was made up, prompting Europe’s biggest clubs to descend. Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all entered the race for his signature, but Real Madrid won out—a fact Gabriel himself already confirmed.

Officially cutting ties with United became just a formality, but it’s one Gabriel handled with care. The Englishman posted a tribute video on social media, comprised of old photographs, match highlights and a heartfelt message.

“Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams,” Gabriel started.

“Here, I grew as a player and a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy Award. You gave me moments I’ll always treasure. To every coach, every member of staff, to my teammates and everyone who supported me.

“Thank you for believing in me and helping me grow. As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story. Thank you for everything. JJ.”

Man Utd ‘Blindsided’ for a Second Time

Manchester United have a tough pill to swallow. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The exit video clearly required preparation to film, edit and scour through old match footage before Gabriel posted it to social media on Tuesday. But United were reportedly not looped in on the plans.

According to Ben Jacobs, the club did not hear about any official exit beforehand; it learned of Gabriel’s video at the same time as the entire world: when it went live.

United are still awaiting “formal communication” from Gabriel and his team, a stark reminder of just how strained the relationship between the two parties is at the given moment. It makes a rather messy exit even messier, considering the Red Devils are reportedly considering legal action against Real Madrid, likely in an effort to get a higher compensation fee than the expected €300,000 ($333,000) coming their way.

Amid the chaos, Gabriel is pushing forward and preparing for his next challenge, one that will seemingly have the prodigy donning a white shirt very soon.

The Bernabéu Beckons for Gabriel

José Mourinho has yet to fully trust his young stars at Real Madrid. | Angel Martinez/UEFA/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to strike a verbal agreement with Gabriel, whose ambitions will now see him represent the two biggest clubs in the world before celebrating his 17th birthday. He is expected to sign a long-term contract with Los Blancos.

Gabriel’s decision makes sense on paper; a highly-rated player with lofty goals is always going to be tempted by the 15-time European champions. Even if he could have been the face of United one day, he seemingly would rather chase stardom in the Spanish capital.

Except stardom evades even the most talented wonderkids who have tried to live up to their hype at the Bernabéu—and those are the players who received enough minutes to try to leave their mark. As of late, there are very, very few youngsters awarded significant playing time at Real Madrid.

Just look at the club’s recent young signings. Endrick, who already spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, is lucky to come off the bench. Franco Mastantuono is out on loan at Fiorentina. Carlos Espí has yet to play more than 12 minutes in a single match.

Then there’s Arda Güler. It took the Türkiye international four years to finally become a starter, and he is one of the most talented playmakers in all of Europe. Even the most established stars like Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot get regular minutes.

No matter how much he impresses at Real Madrid Castilla, Gabriel is looking at an uphill mountain to break into José Mourinho’s first team.