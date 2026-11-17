Real Madrid are finalizing a deal for JJ Gabriel, the teenage forward who sparked a transfer race after walking out on Manchester United.

Gabriel’s decision to leave Manchester back in September sparked a scramble among Europe’s great and good scrambled to woo the 16-year-old, who was once dubbed “Kid Messi”. Madrid quickly secured a verbal agreement with the forward, beating out competition from the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to El Chiringuito, Gabriel’s agent is now in Madrid and putting the finishing touches on the deal with Los Blancos.

How Much Will Gabriel’s Transfer Cost Madrid?

Despite losing one of the most highly rated players of his generation, Manchester United may only receive around €300,000 ($333,000) in compensation for Gabriel—the upper end of the standard range for the transfer of a player on academy terms under FIFA regulations.

However, whether it remains a clean break remains to be seen. Widespread reports claim that United, who still hold the player’s registration, have been left unhappy over the manner of Gabriel’s exit and are considering legal action. Rather than stopping Madrid’s deal, this is more likely to be a ploy to attain a fee that better reflects the player’s true market value.

In one example of a recent precedent set, Liverpool were ordered to pay £2.8 million ($3.7 million), plus add-ons, for Rio Ngumoha, who swapped Chelsea’s academy for Merseyside in 2024.

Ultimately, the transfer fee itself is just a small part of the outlay required in the deal for Gabriel, with the overall total likely to top €15 million ($16.5 million), according to SPORT.

This includes the player’s contract for the next five seasons, plus commission for intermediaries, with Gabriel having been announced this week as the latest client of super-agent Ali Barat’s Epic Sports. That agency also manages Real Madrid stars Dean Huijsen and Denzel Dumfries.

Previous reports have claimed that Gabriel was seeking a seven-figure annual salary with his new club, as well as assurances of first-team game time.

Real Madrid are “confident” of completing the signing ahead of January, with the deal now “practically concluded” according to El Chiringuito. However, United’s pursuit of legal action may yet delay the inevitable.

How Good Is Gabriel?

JJ Gabriel made waves in United’s youth team. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Former Manchester United youth team coach Darren Fletcher described Gabriel as the “best 15-year-old player in Europe” earlier this year, adding “the world is his oyster.” He is now set to see a little more of it.

The London-born wonderkid spent time at Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham academies before joining Manchester United in 2022, where he has gone on to break all kinds of records—including featuring for the U-18s aged 14 and scoring a hat trick in the UEFA Youth League against Sabah earlier this year.

He already has close to one million Instagram followers and is tied to a long-term deal with Nike. In terms of playing style, Gabriel is a tricky forward who can operate centrally or out wide and has been likened variously to Lamine Yamal, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Arsenal teenage star Max Dowman.

He told MARCA this month that his dream is “to win a Ballon d’Or.” He has yet to play a single second of senior soccer.