Man Utd’s ‘Last-Gasp Deal’ for JJ Gabriel Won’t Stop Real Madrid

Manchester United have reportedly presented wonderkid JJ Gabriel with an official scholarship contract offer in a last-ditch attempt to keep the teenager in red—and from leaving for free.

16-year-old Gabriel made waves far beyond Manchester when he requested the cancelation of his registration with United back in September. Reported broken promises of first-team minutes and heavy family involvement led to the stunning fractured relationship, with the Red Devils scrambling to find a solution.

Losing such an exciting talent, who lit up the U-21s as a 15-year-old, would be bad enough for the club. But according to Premier League youth guidelines, Gabriel would have been able to leave the club in January for free had United not offered him a scholarship for next campaign.

The Guardian report United has indeed come back to the table with such an offer, ensuring any Premier League club must now negotiate a fee with the Red Devils for Gabriel’s signature. If no agreement can be reached, the Professional Football Compensation Committee can determine the final package in a case similar to when Rio Ngumoha left Chelsea for Liverpool.

If that possibility becomes a reality, United hope to receive a fee “in excess” of £3 million ($4 million), as well as 20% of Gabriel’s next transfer fee, per The Guardian. It would hardly be ideal for the Red Devils to watch their homegrown talent join a Premier League rival, but it would at least ensure decent compensation—unlike if the teenager chooses another destination across Europe.

Real Madrid ’Lead the Race’ to Sign Gabriel

José Mourinho would love to have another young weapon at his disposal. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

As soon as Gabriel opened the door to a transfer, European giants descended upon the prodigy. Links with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are running wild, but it’s the 15-time European champions on the front lines.

According to The Guardian, Los Blancos are the “favorites” to sign Gabriel. It’s not entirely surprising given the teenager’s ambitions; going from the biggest club in England to the biggest club in Spain—and the world—makes sense on paper for a youngster desperate to make his name under the brightest of lights.

United are of course hoping to keep Gabriel in their ranks, but they must come to terms with how “unlikely” that looks. Worsening the blow could be the low sum coming their way if the youth England international chooses a club in Europe.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich or any other European side only must pay “FIFA training compensation” for Gabriel’s signature, which is typically around £200,000–300,000 ($265,000–397,000).

The Irony of Gabriel Potentially Joining Real Madrid

JJ Gabriel is eyeing a blockbuster move to the Bernabéu. | Manchester United/Getty Images

At the crux of Gabriel’s issue with United was his playing time—or lack thereof—with the first team. Yet he could choose a new home with even less opportunity.

In the last two summers alone, seven Real Madrid Castilla products left the Bernabéu to try their luck elsewhere. Even promising stars who had a place in the first team, like Gonzalo García, bid farewell to the Spanish capital, where they could never truly break into the XI.

Take a look at Endrick and Franco Mastantuono. Both players were highly sought after, and promised to be the future of Real Madrid. Well, Endrick is closer to another loan than any significant minutes in a white shirt, and Mastantuono had to escape to Fiorentina to get playing time.

Then there’s Yan Diomande. Los Blancos struck a club-record agreement, worth up to €140 million ($157 million), for the winger’s signature this summer, and he cannot even secure a place in José Mourinho’s XI.

Gabriel has less experience and a lesser pedigree than all the aforementioned players. What’s to make his experience at the Bernabéu any different? There are even veteran superstars, like Trent Alexander-Arnold, currently wasting away on Mourinho’s bench.

Even in a few years, the teenager would still be climbing uphill to make a name for himself at Real Madrid.