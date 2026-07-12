New Portugal Boss Jorge Jesus Addresses the Burning Cristiano Ronaldo Question

New Portugal boss Jorge Jesus was rather noncommittal when speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the national team, but he insisted the 41-year-old will “never be a problem” for the Seleção das Quinas.

Portugal wasted little time finding a new manager after its disappointing round of 16 exit at the 2026 World Cup. Roberto Martínez, whose contract expired following the team’s elimination, made way for Jesus in a quick change of power just days after Spain’s last-gasp winner left Ronaldo in tears in his final appearance on the world stage.

Jesus was surely not surprised to immediately field questions about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The two worked together at Al Nassr last season, a partnership that ended with the club’s first Saudi Pro League title in seven years.

Six World Cups. Six attempts. But it wasn’t meant to be for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/VExoaWuSRr — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 6, 2026

“I haven’t spoken to Cris yet,” Jesus revealed amid swirling discourse that Ronaldo is no longer the best option to lead Portugal’s line. “He will never be a problem for the national team or for me. As for the controversy, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“When the time comes to make a decision, I will speak with Cris and with everyone else individually. Cris is a symbol of Portugal. He will go down in history. It has been a great pleasure working with him. He is incredibly easy to work with.

“I need to speak with him to find out what he wants to do. He has always told me that he wants to finish his career at Al Nassr. If he is in a position to be called up, I will do so.”

The Ronaldo Debate Rages After World Cup Woes

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals in his five World Cup appearances this summer. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

Ever since Ronaldo entered the twilight of his career, many have questioned whether he is still worthy of a starting role for the national team. The debate quieted down after the forward led Portugal to the 2025 UEFA Nations League title, but ramped back up again after an underwhelming showing in North America this summer.

Ronaldo only scored two goals in Portugal’s three group stage matches, and they both came against Uzbekistan. He then scored from the spot—his first-ever World Cup knockout goal—in the team’s dramatic victory over Croatia in the round of 32, before being held quiet against Spain.

Gonçalo Ramos, meanwhile, played just seven minutes in the group stage. The striker then replaced Ronaldo against Croatia and scored the game-winner, only to be kept on the bench for the entirety of the round of 16.

It’s no secret Martínez was in Ronaldo’s corner until the very end, even when it came at Portugal’s expense. Jesus, the man entrusted with the national team moving forward, must decide whether he acts in a similar manager to his predecessor or forges a new culture—one that could see Ronaldo take on a reduced role as he inches toward retirement.

Jesus Leans Toward a Different Approach

Jorge Jesus knows what it takes to manage Cristiano Ronaldo. | Pedro Rocha/AFP/Getty Images

Despite Jesus’s reluctance to share his plans for Ronaldo moving forward, the manager couldn’t help but heap praise on the Real Madrid legend, perhaps inadvertently revealing where he stands in the process.

“Look at Cris,” he said. “Under me, he used to cover 8 kilometers per match, reaching speeds above 25 km per hour. He played when I felt it was necessary. Sometimes I wouldn’t even name him to the bench.

“Still on the subject of Cris, he played in 31 of 50 games last year. I substituted him 16 times and there were never any problems. I have a big advantage here because 12 of the players called up for the World Cup have already worked with me.”

Jesus knows what it takes to manage Ronaldo and get the best out of the 41-year-old, even if it means not playing him every second of every match, like Martínez typically did. His statements should be a sigh of relief for Portugal fans; the manager respects the legendary forward and knows how to get the best out of him, but he also is unafraid to go in a different direction if it benefits Portugal.

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