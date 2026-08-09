Jose Mourinho Blasts New Real Madrid Signing After Ferencvaros Friendly

Bernardo Silva was quickly on the receiving end of José Mourinho’s signature brand of tough love following a first appearance for Real Madrid during Saturday’s preseason encounter with Ferencváros in Budapest, Hungary.

After signing as a free agent following his departure from Manchester City and a post-World Cup vacation, Silva played the second half of the 2–1 win for Los Blancos.

Mourinho wasn’t impressed by the 31-year-old’s physical condition, which needs to be better.

“He’s a very important player for us. But the poor guy, when he goes on vacation, he likes to disconnect completely, he doesn’t do any work,” Mourinho lamented. “So he arrived for preseason with much lower physical fitness, and he has to improve.”

Mourinho has made a career out of openly criticizing his players, intended to challenge them so that they are motivated to prove him wrong. But while that approach doesn’t work with everyone—Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are notable examples of players who found it difficult to thrive under that style of management—those who do respond to it want to run through walls.

He will hope Silva, embarking on a new challenge on the downslope of his career after nine years in all with Manchester City, has the mental fortitude to be among the latter.

Bernardo Silva’s Versatility to Cover Rodri Fumble

Bernardo Silva made an unofficial Real Madrid debut on Saturday. | David Balogh/Getty Images

Real Madrid won’t be signing Rodri this summer, gambling that despite another transfer window going by without finding a direct replacement for at least one of Toni Kroos or Luka Modrić, the midfield has enough options to cope. If Rodri goes anywhere, it will be Barcelona.

Silva has been a master of several positions throughout his career, primarily recognized as a No. 10 or wide midfielder. But in his advancing years, Mourinho is hopeful that the Portuguese veteran can operate in the No. 6 or No. 8 roles when required.

He needs to be fitter than he is now, though.

“Bernardo is a wonderful player who gives us excellent build-up with the ball, whether he plays in a deeper position. During the match I saw that he lacks physical strength, so I moved him to the No. 10 position. He can play there too.

“He can play in three or four positions.”

Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Güler has been Mourinho’s starting midfield trio through three preseason matches against Leganés, Fiorentina and now Ferencváros, out of necessity rather than choice. But Silva reporting for duty and Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni also on the cusp of returning following post-World Cup breaks will give him more options.