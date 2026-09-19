Jose Mourinho Names the Derby That ‘Surprised’ Him the Most in His Career

José Mourinho named the Milan derby as the one that “surprised” him the most during his managerial career, due to the lack of animosity between the the two sets of fans.

The 63-year-old is preparing for his first Madrid derby in 13 years as Real Madrid face Atlético on Sunday.

The match represents the biggest test of Mourinho’s second reign at Madrid so far. Victories on the other side of the city have not been easy to come by in recent years, with Los Blancos winning just one of their last seven trips to the Metropolitano in La Liga.

A win would help solidify Madrid’s credentials as serious contenders this season, but a defeat would see them fall below their rivals in the league table.

Though it’s been a while since his last involvement in this fixture, Mourinho is no stranger to fiery, big-game atmospheres, having helmed derbies—and done his best to stoke the animosity levels—in Manchester, Milan, Rome, London, Istanbul and Lisbon, as well the Clásico.

‘In Portugal That’s Impossible’—Mourinho’s Milan Derby Surprise

Mourinho managed Inter Milan between 2008–2010. | Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Asked in his prematch press conference what derby day means to him, Mourinho told reporters: “A derby always has something more.

“Derbies are history, culture, the passion of the fans, players, coaches ... of some who quickly understand what it means. But then, it’s a three-point game.”

Mourinho later revealed how while managing Inter Milan, he was surprised to discover the Milan derby is in reality a “friendly” rivalry.

“It’s hard to say [which derby impacted me the most],” he said. “Because when you wear a club’s shirt, you start to feel like a fan. There isn’t a derby where you’re walking down the street the week before and someone doesn’t say to you, ‘We’re going to kill Juve...’ or whoever.

“The one that surprised me most because it was so unexpected was Milan-Inter, because I thought there was ... not a lot, but a bit of hatred, and I was surprised that they’re friends, they have a good relationship.

“The hatred is a bit further north [with Juventus]. I would see a woman and a man wearing their different shirts on the street, or a father and a child. In Portugal that’s impossible ... and in Türkiye, don’t even get me started!”

Mourinho’s Recent Record in Derbies

José Mourinho’s recent derby record is mixed. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Mourinho’s final Madrid derby ended in defeat, with Los Blancos falling to a 2–1 extra-time loss to Atleti in the 2012–13 Copa del Rey final. Two days later, Real Madrid and Mourinho announced they would part ways at the end of the season.

Since then, Mourinho has continued to be involved in some of the spiciest local rivalries across Europe.

Immediately after leaving Madrid for the first time, Mourinho’s derby record stayed strong, with his Chelsea side unbeaten against Arsenal in five meetings—including a famous 6–0 win over the Gunners during the 2013–14 campaign.

At Manchester United, Mourinho won just once in four Premier League meetings against Manchester City as his side failed to keep pace with their neighbors. However, he did orchestrate a memorable 3–2 victory over Pep Guardiola’s team at the end of the 2017–18 season that (temporarily) spoilt his rivals’ coronation party.

As Tottenham Hotspur manager, he beat Arsenal twice in four meetings, but never got the better of his former side Chelsea.

In five Rome derbies, Mourinho’s Roma bested Lazio just once, while he never beat Beşiktaş or Galatasaray during a turbulent year in Türkiye.

Finally, in Portugal last season, his Benfica side famously went unbeaten in 2025–26, earning four points from six against Sporting CP.