Barcelona Can’t Ignore Rodri’s Injury History—But They Shouldn’t Fear It Either

It took a late hijack of Real Madrid’s efforts, three bids and a package worth up to $87.8 million (€76.5 million) to bring Rodri to Barcelona this summer, and the defending Spanish champions are reveling in locking down the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball winner.

The transfer, which Rodri called a “dream” upon landing in Catalonia, has been announced with a contract to 2030. It comes with its fair share of risks for Barcelona, though. The financially-burdened club paid more than it wanted for the midfielder, who is 30 years old and highly injury prone.

With goals of winning a first Champions League title since 2014–15, as well as a lifting a third consecutive La Liga title, the Catalans will be crossing fingers that Rodri can avoid any prolonged spells on the sidelines in 2026–27.

But his recent injury history does not bode well for Barcelona.

Rodri’s Recent Injury Battles Sound Alarm Bells

Rodri has become a familiar resident in the infirmary. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

During the height of Manchester CIty’s dominance under Pep Guardiola, Rodri was a mainstay in the manager’s XI. The Spain international made over 50 appearances in four of his first five seasons at the Etihad Stadium, sidelined for a total of just 21 days, per Transfermarkt.

Rodri was never a player synonymous with injury issues, but everything changed in 2024. The midfielder went from making 50 appearances with City in their Premier League-winning 2023–24 campaign straight to represent Spain at the 2024 European championship.

He then suffered a hamstring injury in the final against England, which kept him in the infirmary past the start of the 2024–25 season. When Rodri returned at the end of August, his time on the pitch was short-lived; after just three appearances, the Spaniard tore his ACL.

Collecting his 2024 Ballon d’Or on crutches, he was finally healthyin April after 220 days out, only to suffer a setback that sent him back to the sidelines until the end of May. Rodri then finally made his return—a seven-minute cameo in City’s penultimate game of the season—before turning his sights on the 2025 Club World Cup.

Rodri’s Recent Injury History

Rodri (center) has had a tough go over the last two seasons. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Season Injury Days Missed 2026–27 Back 23 (and counting) 2025–26 Groin 27 2025–26 Hamstring 52 2025–26 Hamstring 27 2025–26 Knee 8 2025–26 Knee 20 2023–24 Fitness 19 2023–24 ACL 220 2023–24 Hamstring 43

*Statistics per Transfermarkt.

After a nightmare season, Rodri appeared to be in the clear. He featured in all four of City’s Club World Cup games in 2025, but he suffered another setback in the round of 16, which once again forced him to miss the start of the subsequent season. Another knee problem was not far behind, putting a recently returned Rodri back in the infirmary in September.

Then in October, it was a hamstring injury. In November, another setback. Rodri spent 79 days away from the pitch from just those two problems, missing 19 games for City and Spain along the way.

Rodri finally received a clean bill of health after Christmas and resumed his role as a permanent fixture in Guardiola’s lineup ... until April, when he suffered a groin injury that kept him out for just under a month.

It would have been in Rodri’s best interest to have a summer of rest after suffering five different issues in 2025–26, but he had a World Cup to play—and win. The 30-year-old played all eight of Spain’s games this summer en route to becoming a world champion, but didn’t even have time to properly celebrate before he immediately underwent back surgery following the tournament.

Barcelona Willing to Roll the Dice—But Will They Regret It?

Rodri has not had an injury-free season in years. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

It would be naive of Barcelona to not be worried about Rodri’s injury history before shelling out a guaranteed fee of $68.8 million (€60 million) for his signature, before add-ons. Last season alone, he missed 134 days of action, and he is still recovering from going under the knife this summer.

Yet the Catalans clearly are willing to take the risk and splash some cash on an injury-prone player if it means getting the best defensive midfielder in the world—and keeping him away from Real Madrid.

The best case scenario is for Rodri to remain healthy in 2026–27 and avoid any serious injuries. But disaster could just as easily strike Barcelona if he needs a lengthy layoff at some point, considering Frenkie de Jong is also nursing a long-term knee injury.

Hansi Flick, though, has a stacked engine room in case of a nightmare scenario. The German boss deployed Gavi and Pedri as his double pivot for much of the second half of last season and Barcelona claimed the La Liga title with an eight-point gap to runners-up Real Madrid.

The Catalans know how to win without De Jong, and they have lifted five titles in the last two seasons without Rodri in their ranks. Should the new signing miss extended time, Barcelona are really no worse off; they still have the best midfield in Spain.

The real cost would come in the Champions League, where Rodri’s experience and skill set could make the difference in the team’s quest to finally get over the line in Europe.

It’s a gamble no doubt, but since Flick’s arrival, Barcelona always seem to come out on top, no matter the circumstances.