Real Madrid manager José Mourinho ended Friday’s press conference abruptly after being asked to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from the Portugal national team.

Mourinho, himself a Portuguese national, spent the majority of the press conference discussing his plans for Saturday’s meeting with Celta Vigo, before a journalist asked whether Mourinho had anything to say about Portugal’s first international window without the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer.

Even before the journalist had finished asking the question, Mourinho began wagging his finger, making it abundantly clear he had no interest discussing the subject.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Mourinho said.

“As a Portuguese person, the only thing I will say is that I want Portugal to keep winning. After that, I wash my hands of it and I don’t talk. Thank you.”

He swiftly stood up and walked off stage, ending the press conference.

Mourinho’s Mixed Relationship With Ronaldo

The two were not always on great terms. | Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Ronaldo had spent one year at Real Madrid before Mourinho arrived in the dugout in 2010. Many feared it would be an awkward meeting between two charismatic forces that had previously traded barbs in England.

As Ronaldo’s Manchester United beat Mourinho’s Chelsea to the 2006–07 Premier League title, the winger claimed Mourinho “does not know how to admit his own failures.” In response, Mourinho called Ronaldo a “liar,” accused him of lacking respect and argued a lack of education as a child was behind the comments.

"I have no problem with the boy,” Mourinho’s response concluded.

There were rumblings of discontent early in Madrid and reports have even suggested the two nearly came to blows in January 2013. While that went on privately, neither managed to completely hide their issues from the public eye later in their time together. Ronaldo claimed Mourinho’s future at Madrid “did not matter” to him before celebrating a goal in a 6–2 win over Málaga in May 2013 with a rant in Mourinho’s direction. The manager would leave shortly after.

“I had only one problem with him, very simple, very basic, which was when a coach criticizes a player from a tactical viewpoint trying to improve what, in my view, could have been improved,” Mourinho subsequently reflected.

“At that moment, he didn’t take it very well because maybe he thinks he knows everything and the coach cannot help him develop further.”

The parting of ways did appear to help the pair form a bond. Indeed, Ronaldo has named Mourinho as the best manager of his career, while Mourinho has repeatedly acknowledged Ronaldo’s talents and described him as “one of the best players of all time.”

Ronaldo has even opened the door to a reunion with Mourinho—“why not?”—but that would appear increasingly unlikely as the Al Nassr striker’s career approaches its inevitable conclusion.