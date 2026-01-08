‘A Lot of Problems’—Jude Bellingham Addresses Xabi Alonso’s Future at Real Madrid
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham admitted any decisions regarding Xabi Alonso’s place on the touchline are made “far above” the players, though he still insisted the dressing room is “united” behind the manager.
After a nightmare November saw Los Blancos surrender first place in La Liga and win just one out of five matches across all competitions, Alonso suddenly found himself under fire despite the near-perfect start he spearheaded in 2025–26.
Real Madrid’s return to form to close out the year, along with a thumping 5–1 defeat of Real Betis to kickstart the second half of the season, slightly eased the pressure mounting on the Spaniard’s shoulders, but a Spanish Super Cup failure could bring it back in the blink of an eye.
“In the dressing room, we’re all united, the coaching staff and the players,” Bellingham said on the eve of the club’s bout with Atlético Madrid in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
“Sometimes there are ups and downs, but we have to look at where we are now: in the Super Cup semifinals, four points behind the league leaders and among the top eight in the Champions League. Not a disaster, in my opinion.
“Being Real Madrid, everything gets blown out of proportion when things aren’t going perfectly, but we want to improve. Those decisions are made far above my control.”
Bellingham Weighs in on Alonso, Vinicius Junior Saga
So much of the noise surrounding the 15-time European champions began when Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 back in October. The Clásico victory was marred by a public falling out between Alonso and Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian disagreed with his substitution.
The No. 7 later apologized for storming off the pitch and down the tunnel, but then reportedly stalled his contract talks due to his fractured relationship with the manager. Combined with Los Blancos’ decline in form, there was suddenly a crisis in the Spanish capital, one Alonso was universally blamed for.
“When things aren’t going well, a lot of problems are invented. We really know what’s going on inside the locker room,” Bellingham said.
“From the outside, it looks different. We’re all behind the coach; there’s no debate. He’s very positive, a very positive influence, and we’re working to improve. I get along very well with my teammates and with Vini Jr. If, for whatever reason, you see that things aren’t going well, we sit down and talk. We’re all fully behind the coach.”
Vinicius Jr has not found the back of the net in his last 15 appearances in a white shirt. The winger’s struggles on the pitch and antics off of it have prompted the Bernabéu to rain down boos on the former face of the club.
Bellingham Confident Vinicius Jr Will Get Back to His ‘Old Self’
Despite Vinicius Jr’s goal drought, Bellingham still backed his teammate and reminded the public of the pressure and expectations that come with wearing the number seven shirt for Real Madrid.
“From my perspective, I think there’s a lot of pressure on Vini. He does a lot of good on the field,” the England international said.
“Perhaps there’s a block in front of goal, but I see him as an electric and very creative player. Goals don’t tell the whole story. There are assists and important plays. We have to see him as a very useful teammate. I’m sure he’ll get back to his old self.”
With Kylian Mbappé injured, now is the perfect time for Vinicius Jr to rediscover his form and help lead his team to Spanish Super Cup glory.