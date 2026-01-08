Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Last 10 Madrid Derby Results
The last 10 clashes between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid have all come within the last three years as the two arch rivals battle for glory throughout Spain and Europe.
It goes without saying that fans are promised at least two Madrid derbies a season, but the heated rivalry often extends beyond La Liga and bleeds into the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.
In the past, meetings between the two Spanish powerhouses nearly always delivered red cards, crunching tackles and moments of magic in the final third, worthy of breaking down the disciplined defense of Diego Simeone’s side or Los Blancos’ physical backline.
The more recent battles between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid might carry the same antagonistic flare, but they also produce a flurry of goalscoring, especially when 90 minutes are not enough to decide a winner.
No matter the stage, the era or the players on the pitch, though, pure hatred fuels a Madrid derby, making the last 10 clashes between the arch rivals all the more memorable. Let’s take a look at the head-turning results ahead of Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup battle.
Atlético Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid (Sept. 27, 2025) - La Liga
Atlético Madrid handed Real Madrid their worst Madrid derby defeat in 75 years back in September. The game started as a back-and-forth affair, with each side trading blows across a thrilling opening 45 minutes.
When the halftime whistle sounded, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid were level at 2–2. By the time the game ended, though, the scoreline read 5–2, thanks to a second-half brace from Julián Alvarez and a stoppage-time goal from Antoine Griezmann.
Each goal further embarrassed Los Blancos at the Metropolitano, with Alonso’s players completely helpless at both ends of the pitch. The players in white could only stand with their heads in their hands as their bitter rivals celebrated with the delighted home crowd.
Atlético Madrid 1–0 (2–4 pens) Real Madrid (Mar. 12, 2025) - Champions League
With a trip to the 2024–25 Champions League quarterfinals on the line, Atlético Madrid hosted Real Madrid in the second leg of their thrilling round of 16 tie. The visitors came into the game up 2–1 on aggregate, but Conor Gallagher erased the one-goal advantage within 60 seconds of the clash.
The game was largely a defensive battle at the Metropolitano, with both sides waiting for the other to make a mistake. The opportunity came for Los Blancos in the 70th minute through a spot-kick, but Vinicius Junior failed to convert from 12 yards out.
There was not another goal to be found in regulation or extra time, forcing a penalty shootout. An accidental double-touch from Alvarez and a miss from Marcos Llorente sealed Atlético Madrid’s fate and allowed the 15-time European champions to advance thanks to their four successful penalty kicks.
Real Madrid 2–1 Atlético Madrid (Mar. 4, 2025) - Champions League
The 2024–25 Champions League round of 16 pitted Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid, setting up the first European battle in eight years between the two Spanish powerhouses.
Los Blancos got off to a dream start in front of a home crowd after Rodrygo got them on the scoresheet just four minutes into the match. The goal would go on to be the Brazilian’s last in a white shirt until December.
Alvarez answered back just after the half-hour mark, silencing the Bernabéu. An unlikely hero soon emerged in the second half, with Brahim Díaz finding the back of the net to put his side up 2–1. The Morocco international, who only got the nod to replace the suspended Jude Bellingham, gave Real Madrid the advantage heading into the second leg.
Real Madrid 1–1 Atlético Madrid (Feb. 8, 2025) - La Liga
After Kylian Mbappé missed out on the first Madrid derby of the 2024–25 season due to injury, Real Madrid needed their superstar signing to make a statement in the reverse fixture. Yet it was Alvarez who made an impact from the spot in the first half.
The 15-time European champions vehemently protested the controversial penalty awarded to their bitter rivals, but it did no good—Alvarez made no mistakes from 12 yards out to snatch the lead 35 minutes into the clash, leaving Aurélien Tchouaméni ruing what he deemed a clean challenge.
Mbappé grew into the game, though, and the Frenchman brought his side level in the 50th minute. The pitch fully tilted in favor of Carlo Ancelotti’s men, but they could not find a winner by the time the final whistle sounded.
Atlético Madrid 1–1 Real Madrid (Sept. 29, 2024) - La Liga
Despite the 1–1 scoreline, the first Madrid derby of the 2024–25 season was one of the more memorable meetings between the two Spanish powerhouses. A goalless opening 45 minutes set up a sensational second half.
A bit of set piece magic created by Luka Modrić ended with Éder Militão breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute. Soon the match was suspended, though, after fans threw objects at Thibaut Courtois, who emphatically celebrated the goal against his former team.
Play resumed after a 15-minute delay, and Real Madrid all-but had three points wrapped up until a blistering counter attack allowed Ángel Correa to bag an equalizer on virtually the last kick of the game. The shared points felt much more like a victory to Simeone’s men and much like a loss to the visitors.
Real Madrid 1–1 Atlético Madrid (Feb. 4, 2024) - La Liga
The final meeting between the bitter rivals in 2023–24 had an eerily similar scoreline and match report to the previously discussed game. This time it was Díaz who got Real Madrid on the scoresheet in the 20th minute.
The game dragged on without either side finding success in the final third. Los Blancos could taste victory as the minutes ticked on, eager to defeat their neighbors for the first time in La Liga since 2022.
Except Llorente played spoiler, scoring in the 93rd minute to send Atlético Madrid home with a point. The result was not enough to eventually deny Real Madrid the Spanish crown, though.
Atlético Madrid 4–2 Real Madrid (Jan. 18, 2024) - Copa del Rey
Real Madrid hoped to hoist back-to-back Copa del Rey trophies, but their title defense in 2023–24 did not make it past Atlético Madrid in the round of 16. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo were held silent on the night, and only an own-goal from Jan Oblak and a header from Joselu kept the then-Spanish champions in the game.
Los Colchoneros, meanwhile, got on the scoresheet through Samuel Lino and Álvaro Morata in regulation. The hosts truly made their presence felt in a dominant extra time performance, though.
Simeone’s disciplined defense completely locked down Los Blancos, and at the other end of the pitch, Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme got past Andriy Lunin with ease. Atlético Madrid advanced to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals at the expense of their biggest rivals.
Real Madrid 5–3 Atlético Madrid (Jan. 10, 2024) - Spanish Super Cup
Just eight days before they met in the Copa del Rey round of 16, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid clashed in the 2023–24 Spanish Super Cup semifinals. Once again, both clubs traded blows in regulation, making for an end-to-end match.
After 90 minutes, the rivals were level at 3–3, needing an extra 30 minutes to decide the team heading to the Spanish Super Cup final. Like so many times that season, Joselu played hero for Los Blancos, scoring the winner in the 116th minute.
Díaz ensured the victory with a goal of his own in the 122nd minute, leaving Simeone’s men utterly defeated after such a hard-fought game. Real Madrid went on to best Barcelona in the final to be crowned Spanish Super Cup champions.
Atlético Madrid 3–1 Real Madrid (Sept. 24, 2023) - La Liga
It was clear just five minutes into the first Madrid derby of the 2023–24 season that Atlético Madrid were the better team on the day. In the blink of an eye, Los Colchoneros were up 2–0 inside the first 18 minutes thanks to goals from Morata and Griezmann.
Toni Kroos pulled one back for Real Madrid just past the half-hour mark, but the lone goal was not enough to stop the hosts, especially when Morata bagged his brace less than 60 seconds after the restart.
The defeat was Los Blancos’ first—and only—of the 2023–24 La Liga season. Even though Atlético Madrid had to watch their arch rivals top the league in May, they had the small consolation of being the only team to deny Ancelotti’s men three points.
Real Madrid 1–1 Atlético Madrid (Feb. 25, 2023) - La Liga
One month after Real Madrid eliminated Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, the two Spanish giants met again, this time on the La Liga stage. The game lacked much excitement, though, until Correa saw red in the 64th minute.
Even down to 10 men, Simeone’s squad refused to sit back and eventually, its fighting spirit yielded results. José María Giménez broke the deadlock in the 78th minute with a thumping header to put the visitors up 1–0.
Except the undermanned side could not hold on, and it was Real Madrid Castilla product Álvaro Rodríguez who bagged a last-gasp equalizer to salvage a result for the then-defending Spanish champions.