Real Madrid are expected to announce a new, long-term contract extension for Jude Bellingham, with talks over his renewal now considered “advanced.”

Bellingham, whose current terms run are not due to expire until June 2029, is in line to also receive a major pay rise as part of the new deal.

Following a superb 2026 World Cup campaign with England, the midfielder has continued his form into the new season and been one of Madrid’s standout performers so far in 2026–27.

After 13 games in La Liga, he has five goals and three assists, plus another strike in the Champions League win over AEK Athens.

His opener in the weekend’s 2–1 win against Celta Vigo, marked his 100th league apearance in a Madrid shirt.

Why Are Real Madrid Giving Bellingham a New Deal Now?

🤍 ¡@BellinghamJude, gol en su partido 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ de Liga con el Real Madrid! pic.twitter.com/lxlpzJwIg7 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 21, 2026

The Athletic reports that the new contract is a “reward” for Bellingham from Madrid, as a result of his fine performances. The Englishman, who joined in a $110 million deal from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, has taken on new responsibilities as the dedicated No. 10 in new manager José Mourinho’s system and is firmly established as one club’s tentpole superstars.

The new contract is also a safeguarding measure for Los Blancos. While Bellingham is currently in no danger of being able to leave on a free transfer, Madrid will be keen to futureproof against another off-pitch saga like the one involving Vinícius Júnior this past summer.

The Brazilian ran his contract down to one year before eventually signing a mega-money extension at the end of the summer, amid transfer pressure from Arsenal.

The protracted talks proved an unwanted distraction, and may even be a factor in the downturn in Vinícius Jr’s form, with the 26-year-old struggling badly in the early months of this season.

How Does Bellingham’s New Deal Compare to Mbappe, Vinícius Jr?

Bellingham is already one of Madrid’s top earners. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The figures of Bellingham’s proposed new deal are still vague. The Athletic’s report claims only that he will get a “significant” pay rise on his current terms, put at around €15 million ($16.5 million) a year.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet AS reported back in October that Bellingham would renew until 2031, and that his salary would be bumped “in line with the importance and impact of his play and how much his presence means in the Madrid squad.”

The finer details of soccer players’ pay packets are rarely made public and most reporting is nebulous and relies on some guesswork.

According to soccer finance database Capology, Bellingham is currently Real Madrid’s third-highest-paid player in terms of basic salary, excluding bonuses, behind Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr on a little over €20 million ($22 million) a year.

This is some way behind the two front-runners whose basic annual salary is estimated at €31 million ($34 million). Those figures, however, seem high—with the latter regularly reported to have settled for a deal worth closer to €25 million ($27.5 million) when renewing this year.

It would not be an unreasonable assumption, given his profile and importance to the team, that Bellingham’s new salary would be in a very similar ballpark to Vinícius Jr.