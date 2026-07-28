Julian Alvarez Fired Brutal Antoine Griezmann Warning by Atletico Madrid CEO

Atlético Madrid are still refusing to sell Julián Alvarez to Barcelona, and the club’s CEO, Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, has cited Antoine Griezmann’s failed move to Catalonia as a warning for the coveted striker.

Alvarez made it clear during the World Cup that he wants to leave the Spanish capital to “fulfill his dream,” which is widely reported to be a move to the back-to-back La Liga champions. The striker went public after Argentina’s victory over Austria in the group stage, but Atléti are yet to budge.

Barcelona have had a $114 million (€100 million) bid rejected, but that offer will remain on the table until the end of July. La Blaugrana are waiting on Alvarez to convince his employers to soften their stance.

However, Atléti are yet to have a change of heart, with Marín asserting that they wouldn’t even accept a $230 million offer from their domestic rivals, having already rejected a $170 million bid from Real Madrid this summer.

Antoine Griezmann ‘Serves As the Example’

Griezmann did not enjoy his time with Barcelona. | David Ramos/Getty Images

It seems like no matter what Alvarez does, Atléti’s stance won’t change. The Argentina forward will talk with his employers and perhaps make another public statement, but he’s expected to be rebuffed by the stubborn Rojiblancos.

And CEO Marín wants Alvarez to learn from Atléti great Griezmann. Barcelona paid his $136 million buyout clause in 2019, making him one of the most expensive players ever, yet Griezmann was miserable in Catalonia for two seasons and returned to the Metropolitano.

“The player [Griezmann] himself acknowledged at the time the mistake of leaving, and I hope that this serves as an example for many other footballers in the future,” said Marín (via Mundo Deportivo).

It’s an indirect reference to Alvarez’s current situation, with Marín suggesting to the 26-year-old that the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere.

Griezmann was initially welcomed by boos and indifference upon his return to Atlético in 2021, and had to work to restore his pristine image among supporters. He most certainly did that, departing for a second time in 2026 as the club’s record goalscorer and perhaps their greatest player.

Atlético Madrid’s Stance on Selling Julián Alvarez Abroad

Julián Alvarez has been on Arsenal’s radar all summer. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Atléti expect Alvarez to report for preseason on Aug. 10, ahead of their opening La Liga game of the season against newly-promoted Malaga on Aug. 19.

Alvarez’s public statements have certainly alienated supporters, who haven’t quite taken to him as they did Griezmann before he left for Barcelona. Thus, if he doesn’t get the move away he desires, the striker must expect a frosty home reception at the start of the new season.

However, Barcelona aren’t the only team linked with a move for Alvarez this summer. Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest, and Atléti would reportedly be fine with accepting a just offer from overseas. The Gunners are credited with more concrete interest than the team that beat them to the Champions League title, but Mikel Arteta’s side are currently focused on a pursuit of Real Madrid’s star forward, Vinícius Júnior.

Atlético are highly unlikely to sell to Barça, so come the end of the summer transfer window, Alvarez will either be dealing with local hostility at the Metropolitano or plying his trade far away from the Spanish capital.

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