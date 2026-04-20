Kane, Kompany and a Cockatoo: Bayern Munich’s Record-Shattering Bundesliga Title in Numbers

Bayern Munich’s 35th Bundesliga title, the club’s 13th in the last 14 seasons, inspired modest celebrations in Bavaria and an existential crisis across the rest of the country.

The dust of Bayern’s 4–2 triumph over Stuttgart to seal the 2025–26 crown had barely settled by the time BILD, Germany’s largest sports paper, wrote an open letter to the perennial champions asking for a complete restructuring of the division. “Dear Bayern, how about title playoffs?” Alfred Draxler asked.

A shift to the American model was proposed in the vain attempt of maintaining the illusion of competitiveness until the end of each campaign. “If you don’t sleep in red and white bed linen,” Draxler mused, “you’ll never stop yawning.”

Bundesliga success for Bayern is nothing new but this particular iteration under Vincent Kompany has bent the division to its will more forcefully than any of its legendary predecessors.

League of Their Own

Business as usual. Bayern are the champions of Germany. pic.twitter.com/K20z9dqX4B — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) April 19, 2026

Most goals in a single Bundesliga season: 109 and counting. More than Hamburg, Heidenheim and St Pauli combined.

109 and counting. More than Hamburg, Heidenheim and St Pauli combined. Most away goals in a single Bundesliga season: 49

49 Best goal difference in a single Bundesliga season: +80. Currently tied with 2012–13 Bayern.

+80. Currently tied with 2012–13 Bayern. Top of the table from week one: Sixth time Bayern have achieved this feat

The legendary Bayern Munich side of 1971–72, befit with the likes of Franz Beckenbauer, Uli Hoeneß and perhaps the greatest marksman the game has ever seen, Gerd Müller, held the record for the most Bundesliga goals ever scored in a single season with 101 for more than half a century. Kompany’s side summited that seemingly unreachable peak—with five games to spare.

The prolific nature of this particular iteration of Bayern cannot be overstated. Harry Kane is naturally the focal point of most forward thrusts, but he is joined by a goal-hungry supporting cast which will put this team down as one of the division’s all-time greats.

Bayern score so many goals they’ve almost made their own goalkeeper redundant (which is perhaps no bad thing given the wild swings in Manuel Neuer’s form.)

If every opposition’s shot on target had been scored this season, Bayern Munich would still sit fourth in the table with 57 points, on course for Champions League qualification.

If the role of a Bayern goalkeeper is straightforward, the center backs in front of him are not overly tested domestically. Jonathan Tah has misplaced just 55 passes all season as Bayern Munich’s most commonly selected defender. On average, he has gone more than half an hour on the pitch between errant balls.

Bayern have been in a league of their own this season, with one player standing out among that glittering elite.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has now won two Bundesliga titles in succession. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

32 Bundesliga goals : More than Union Berlin have scored collectively.

: More than Union Berlin have scored collectively. Six Bundesliga Player of the Match awards: Twice as many as any other player in the division.

Kane may fall short of Robert Lewandowski’s all-time return of 41 Bundesliga goals in a single season—he has four more games to score nine goals, so it’s not entirely out of reach—but this remains a staggering individual campaign.

Even if all of Kane’s goals with his stronger right foot were taken away, he has still outscored every player at seven different Bundesliga clubs this season. The England captain rattled in his 32nd of the league season in the title-sealing triumph of Stuttgart, which represented his 51st across all competitions just for Bayern Munich this term.

No English player since the invention of the Mars bar has amassed that otherworldly figure. Erling Haaland (2022–23) was the last player across Europe’s top five leagues to plunder so many goals.

Yet, for all his dexterity, Kane takes most pride in his industry. The striker has won more tackles than his midfield teammate Tom Bischof and blocked more shots than versatile fullback Konrad Laimer this season.

“In today’s game, there’s so much talk about great talent and great skills and moments and things like that,” Kane sniffed earlier this season. “But the basic for any young striker is to work hard. That’s the most important thing. I enjoy defending as much as attacking. It may be rare, but that’s how my parents raised me, and that will never change. As long as I’m playing, that will be my attitude.”

Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany with his trusty assistant. | Stefan Matzke-sampics/Getty Images

Among all Bayern Munich managers to have taken charge of 100 or more games, Kompany has the second-highest win percentage (76.7%), narrowly behind his mentor Pep Guardiola (77.0%)

It’s been a remarkable rise for the man relegated with Burnley from the Premier League less than two years ago. During that time, Kompany has collected two Bundesliga titles while losing just three top-flight games.

Beyond the avalanche of goals and flair on display, the biggest compliment to Kompany’s impact is the fight of his side. Bayern have fallen behind in 12 different top-flight matches this season, more than either RB Leipzig or Borussia Dortmund. Yet, they’ve only lost one of those contests, collecting an unrivalled 25 points from losing positions. For comparison, his Burnley team won three points from such scenarios during that doomed 2023–24 campaign.

‘More to Come’

Celebrations will go deep into the Bavarian night. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Most points: 91, 2012–13

91, 2012–13 Most wins: 29, 2012–13

“It’s not over yet, there’s more to come,” Kompany declared, decked out in a celebratory T-shirt emblazoned with the good luck charm of a white cockatoo. The Bayern squad stole a porcelain bird figurine from a Bavarian restaurant while celebrating last year’s title and unveiled the cockatoo on the pitch after Sunday’s triumph. They could yet steal something even more precious from Munich royalty.

Bayern are still chasing down several records set by the greatest side in the club’s modern history: Jupp Heynckes’s treble-winning iteration of 2012–13. Kompany and co. can also replicate that continental feat.

There is a Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain to come after Bayern take on Bayer Leverkusen in the final four of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday. Only 11 teams in the history of men’s soccer have won the European Cup/Champions League in the same year as their domestic top-flight and major cup. Given the standard of this Bayern side, they would be worthy of joining such illustrious company.

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