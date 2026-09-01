Karim Benzema: What’s Next For Real Madrid Legend After Saudi Club Exit

The future is suddenly incredibly uncertain for Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, who at 38 years old will leave Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and all options are on the table for what comes next, including retirement.

Benzema followed the path paved by former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and moved to Saudi in the summer of 2023 after his final season with Los Blancos, closing the chapter of his career in Europe’s elite.

The Frenchman joined Al Ittihad in 2023, a club majorly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and won the Saudi Pro League title along with the domestic cup during the 2024–25 season.

After two and a half seasons, he was bought by “sister club” Al Hilal during the January window—much to Ronaldo’s fury. Benzema couldn’t help Al Hilal win the league title, coming in second to Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. With the 2026–27 season now in its infancy, Benzema will close his eight-month chapter at the club.

Why Karim Benzema Is Leaving Al Hilal

Karim Benzema played just 16 games with Al Hilal | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Benzema and Al Hilal agreed to terminate his contract on Monday, only 10 days after the striker stated he was going to continue with the club in the aftermath of playing 90 minutes in the team’s second game of the league season.

“Al Hilal Club Company and French player Karim Benzema have mutually agreed to terminate their contractual relationship, bringing his time with Al Hilal's first football team to an end,” the club said in a statement.

The reason behind Al Hilal’s desire to get rid of Benzema stems from the club’s significant investments during the summer transfer window.

Al Hilal spent lavishly on a trio of Premier League proven attackers. The trio of Crysencio Summerville, Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli cost the Saudi side well north of $200 million. The acquisition of the three players resulted in Al Hilal exceeding the amount of foreign players Saudi Pro League sides can have in their ranks.

Benzema was the favorite to be the player sacrificed because of this situation, per Marca. If he stayed at the club, there’s a good chance he wasn’t going to be registered to play in the Saudi Pro League, making him only available for Asian Champions League games.

Despite scoring 10 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Hilal, Benzema is on his way out. Given his age, it leaves him in an increasingly uncertain position.

Karim Benzema at Career Crossroads

Returning to Al Ittihad is one of Karim Benzema’s limited options. | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Even though Benzema’s Al Hilal contract was terminated with a year left, the Frenchman still has a lucrative deal as a Saudi Pro League ambassador that runs until 2030.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner was being paid by both Al Hilal and the Saudi Pro League, two separate contracts, which was part of the lucrative pitch that drew him to Saudi Arabia in the first place. But the ambassador contract also limits his options.

Benzema’s ambassador contract alone is reportedly worth $23 million per year (£17 million), but his salary would be voided and the contract would come to an end if the legendary forward moves to a club outside of Saudi, per Daily Mail. As a result, a return to European soccer has already been discarded.

A possible escape route would be to move to Al Shabab or return to Al Ittihad, two Saudi clubs also owned by PIF. However, multiple reports indicate that Benzema is also considering calling it a career.

A decision will likely be made public in the coming days or weeks, but if Benzema does indeed decide to retire, it would signify the farewell of one of the best strikers of the 21st century and one of the greatest in Real Madrid history.