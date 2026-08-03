Keep or Sell: What Should Liverpool Do With Cody Gakpo?

Liverpool have a difficult decision to make regarding Cody Gakpo amid growing transfer interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Having impressed during Arne Slot’s debut Premier League title-winning campaign, the Dutch forward seriously struggled under his compatriot last season. Failing to reach double-digits for goals or assists, uncertainty lingers over his future at the start of the Andoni Iraola era.

While Liverpool are not actively looking to sell the 27-year-old, they might soon have a dilemma on their hands. Fabrizio Romano reports that Tottenham “plan to step up their efforts” to sign Gakpo and “talks will enter into key stages soon.”

An asking price is yet to be confirmed, but the Reds, who are already short of wingers, will certainly expect to make a healthy profit on the initial $45 million (£37 million) paid to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in Dec. 2022.

An enticing Spurs approach could prove too tempting for Liverpool, but selling Gakpo with only a month of the transfer window remaining would be risky.

Gakpo’s Frustrating 2025–26 Campaign

Gakpo struggled last season—although he was not alone. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Gakpo was not the only member of Liverpool’s squad to suffer a dramatic nosedive last season. Mohamed Salah’s sub-par showings were most notable, while Ibrahima Konaté and Alexis Mac Allister both endured miserable individual campaigns. But the forward cannot hide behind the poor performances of others.

In 2025–26, Gakpo’s goal tally halved from the season prior. Of the mere nine goals he scored last term, only two came between the beginning of February and the end of May, underscoring just how much his confidence sank.

A seismic drop-off understandably drew scrutiny. Liverpool’s supporters grew frustrared over his ineffective and, most notably, predictable displays. His preferred move of cutting inside onto his right foot to make room for a shot yielded less and less success as the campaign wore on.

The World Cup was viewed as an opportunity for Gakpo to rediscover his mojo. After all, the Netherlands international is often superior for his country. However, three goals at the tournament were completely overshadowed by the tragic news of his wife’s miscarriage just days before the round of 32 defeat to Morocco.

Allowed an extended break this summer as a result, he’s yet to team up with new boss Iraola and his Liverpool teammates for preseason.

Liverpool’s Winger Woes

Andoni Iraola is lacking top-quality wide forwards. | Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Liverpool are focused on signing wingers this summer, not selling them. Following the exit of Salah on a free transfer, options are few and far between for Iraola, even when new addition Victor Muñoz—part of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad—is taken into consideration.

Alongside Muñoz and Gakpo, Liverpool boast just two natural wide men. Federico Chiesa appears determined to stay and fight for his place this summer, although Iraola potentially views him as an alternative striker rather than a wide forward. Elsewhere, precocious 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha is projected to have a full breakout season, but expectations must be tempered given his age and lack of experience.

Florian Wirtz was often used as a left winger by Slot last season, but Iraola has confirmed he intends to deploy the German as an attacking midfielder. Harvey Elliott, who spent last season exiled on loan at Aston Villa, has featured as a winger previously, but prefers playing in midfield and could yet leave Anfield this summer.

Hugo Ekitiké is another option at left wing—potentially his long-term position on Merseyside—but the Frenchman ruptured his Achilles in April and might not return to action until 2027.

The fact Liverpool are so desperate to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola highlights their desire for attacking reinforcements. If Gakpo were to leave, they would then need to sign two wingers to ensure they’re properly equipped to handle Iraola’s first campaign.

Should Liverpool Ditch Gakpo?

Can Liverpool afford to let Gakpo leave? | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool’s stance on Gakpo depends entirely on Spurs. The Daily Mail report the club have no intention of selling him at present, but a “huge” offer could tempt them to change their thinking.

Therefore, the ball is in Tottenham’s court. Should an offer surpassing, for example, $80 million (£60 million) arrive, then Liverpool will have a tough decision to make.

Such a sum would prove incredibly difficult to ignore. Gakpo will be 28 years old by the time the upcoming campaign concludes, although he will still have three years left on his current deal. Should he struggle again next term, his value will diminish and the list of possible suitors will shorten. Essentially, Liverpool will be gambling on him rediscovering his form.

The problem is that Gakpo’s ceiling is not particularly high. It’s unlikely he will produce a 25-goal season in 2026–27 or beyond, while he’s never produced more than six assists in a single campaign for the club. He doesn’t boast the speed, agility or technical class to suddenly burst into life under Iraola.

With Liverpool targeting a blockbuster transfer for Barcola and further reinforcements across their roster before the summer window closes, the club could regret rebuffing a sizable bid for Gakpo.

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