‘I Can’t Guarantee’—Why Jose Mourinho Real Madrid Return Feels Far-Fetched

José Mourinho has left the door open for a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabéu, as he admitted he cannot “guarantee” his future at Benfica beyond this summer. However, a return this summer feels improbable.

With current Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa’s days effectively numbered following the club’s high-drama Champions League quarterfinal exit to Bayern Munich, speculation is rife over the next man to take the hot seat at the Bernabéu.

Mourinho previously coached Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning one La Liga title, as well as the Copa del Rey and Supercopa, as he battled Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona for supremacy.

The 63-year-old Portuguese, who was appointed at Benfica last September, was also linked with Madrid prior to Arbeloa’s appointment in January and is recognized as a favorite of club president Florentino Pérez.

Mourinho Coy on Benfica Future

José Mourinho won’t commit to managing Benfica beyond this season. | Rodrigo Moreira/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With the top job likely to be available once again, Mourinho’s name has remained in the mix—albeit as an outsider—while the man himself has seemingly refused to rule himself out of the Real Madrid running, despite being under contract in Portugal until 2027.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Mourinho said: “Can I guarantee that I'll be at Benfica next season? That's something I talked about two months ago, weeks ago, and a few days ago.“

“I can't guarantee what will happen," he added, before addressing the journalist who posed the question: “Can you guarantee you’ll still be in your job?”

The journalist replied, playfully: “I can, because nobody wants me.”

In addition to Madrid, Mourinho has also been touted as a possible candidate at Newcastle United, should they look to replace Eddie Howe.

Why Mourinho Return Feels Unlikely Now

Mourinho managed Ronaldo for three years at Real Madrid. | Victor Carretero/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Reports in Spain say Mourinho is open to a return, while there is always clamor for the Portuguese from some quarters at a club as nostalgic as Real Madrid.

Ever since his left Mourinho’s name has never been far from the bookmakers’ lists of possible candidates. However, a glorious return at this stage of his career feels unlikely for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the self-styled “Special One” has enjoyed diminishing returns since his Real Madrid heyday. When he arrived at the Bernabéu, he was the man who had lifted the Champions League with Porto and Inter, with a record-breaking spell at Chelsea in between. Charismatic and a fierce leader of men, he had an almost supernatural command over his players and a cutting-edge approach to tactics.

After leaving Madrid, he returned to Chelsea where he won the 2014–15 Premier League season. However, that remains his only league title of the last 12 years.

Stints at Manchester United and Tottenham were blighted by controversy and underwhelming results, while the downward trend continued at Roma and Fenerbahçe. An unattractive defensive style of soccer has been coupled with off-field controversies, such as high-profile fallings out with key players, owners, referees, rival coaches and league officials.

How Has Mourinho Been Doing at Benfica?

José Mourinho was sent off during Benfica’s meeting with Real Madrid. | Zed Jameson/Anadolu/Getty Images

Since taking over at Benfica in September 2025, Mourinho has enjoyed a 60% win ratio and led the club to second in the league table, amid a remarkable unbeaten season. Despite the feat, they remain some way off league leaders Porto.

Only Sporting CP have scored more than Benfica’s 63 in the league, while Mourinho’s team also have the second-best defensive record.

Marquee performances include the 4–2 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage, during which goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a 97th-minute header to send Benfica through to the knockout stages.

If that result in January was a reminder of Mourinho’s enduring status as a heavyweight in big-game scenarios, Madrid got a look at the darker side of his character in the rematch when the two were paired together in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs.

Racism Row Deepens Divide

Mourinho was criticized for his response to Vinícius Junior’s racism claims. | IMAGO/Brazil Photo Press

Madrid came out on top 3–1 on aggregate in an ill-tempered affair, which was marred by accusations of racism against Vinicius Junior from Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

Mourinho, who was banned for the second leg after a red card in the first, castigated Vinicius’s goal celebration and insisted Benfica as a club was “not racist”—a response that drew widespread criticism.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Mourinho said: “I told [Vinicius], when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. They [Vinicius and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent.

"When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusébio] in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing that it is, is racist.”

Mourinho later insisted Prestianni’s Benfica career would be “over” if an investigation by UEFA found him guilty of racist abuse.

Despite the walk-back, it’s hard to imagine the veteran coach sharing a dressing room with Vinicius now.

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