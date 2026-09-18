Kylian Mbappe Turns Back the Clock With Real Madrid Transfer Wishlist

Kylian Mbappé avoided the obvious answers when asked who he would sign at Real Madrid and instead named three club icons: Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazário.

The superstar forward continued his media tour in the build-up to the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, where he hopes to take home the most prestigious individual prize in soccer. Mbappé once again backed himself for the honor in an interview with AS, but soon turned to more team-focused conversation.

There’s been plenty of talk surrounding the players Real Madrid signed this summer—and even more talk about those they did not. New manager José Mourinho welcomed three new defenders in Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries, as well as two new attackers in Yan Diomande and Carlos Espí.

Largely left unaddressed was the team’s midfield. Los Blancos only snagged Bernardo Silva’s signature, and saw their deal for Rodri hijacked by Barcelona. Shortcomings in the middle of the park have already been painfully evident this season, but instead of naming another superstar midfielder the club could sign in January or next summer, Mbappé played it safe.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, if they could come back,” the Frenchman said when asked which players he would sign at Real Madrid.

“Cristiano would come back. Zizou still plays a little from time to time. And Ronaldo ... quality never disappears. They’re Real Madrid icons. They’ve given so much to the club, and they still inspire enormous excitement among Madrid fans.”

Mbappe Turns the Spotlight on Current Teammates

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Arda Güler have great chemistry. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

It’s no surprise Mbappé wants to turn back the clock and play with three of the greatest players to ever lace up a pair of boots. But he is still surrounded by talent at the Bernabéu—even if it hasn’t amounted to much.

Mbappé has now played two full seasons alongside the likes of Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham. When asked which player he has a better understanding with, the former Paris Saint-Germain star played coy.

“They’re very different players. They do completely different things on the field,” he said. “In some aspects of the game, it’s easier with Jude. In others, it’s Viní, or Arda Güler, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomande, Carlos Espí ... Espí is going to score a lot of goals this season. He has a real knack for finding the net.”

Carlos Espí is becoming the perfect super-sub for Real Madrid. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Mbappé has connected with every player he mentioned so far in 2026–27. Vinícius Jr, Bellingham, Güler, Díaz and Diomande have all taken turns providing the center forward with assists.

Espí, on the other hand, received an unselfish pass from Mbappé to rescue three points for Real Madrid against Elche in stoppage time on Tuesday.

The pieces are no doubt there for Mourinho’s attack to thrive, but his star forwards must stop missing so many chances. Mbappé leads La Liga with nine big chances missed this season. Vinícius Jr is not far behind with five.

Mbappe Sets Record Straight About Squad Tensions

Real Madrid look more like a team this season than last. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Hearing Mbappé praise his fellow teammates is a breath of fresh air for Real Madrid fans after last season ended with a locker room civil war. Reports out of Spain suggested the squad was divided, with half the team backing Mbappé and the other half backing Vinícius Jr.

It didn’t help matters when Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni got into a physical altercation that sent the Uruguayan to the hospital. Antonio Rüdiger also slapped Álvaro Carreras at one point during the season.

It seems there’s much more harmony now at the Bernabéu than there was in 2025–26—and the common goal remains winning titles, no matter if the players are best friends or simply coworkers.

“We have to be united and work toward a common goal, which is success and glory, whether that’s for AS in your case or Real Madrid in mine,” Mbappé said. “Are you friends with everyone at AS?

“This is a bigger issue among the new generation of fans, because social media puts a spotlight on everything. Someone doesn’t shake hands, someone doesn’t smile, and suddenly people create stories. That’s normal. We know how it works, and we try to prevent people from believing things that aren’t true. What matters most is Real Madrid.”