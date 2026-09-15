After a triumphant but draining summer spent winning the World Cup with Spain, Rodri had been eyeing up a much needed break. Instead, he suffered through some of the most tense and stressful weeks of his career while trying to pick between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“I would have liked to have had two or three weeks of a quiet vacation, but it was anything but,” the former Manchester City star lamented to Mundo Deportivo this week.

Madrid threw everything they had at Rodri, with José Mourinho leading the charm offensive from the Bernabéu. However, the Special One couldn’t get this one special deal over the line, watching on bitterly as Rodri chose Madrid’s greatest rivals.

After making a blistering start to life in Catalonia, Rodri can take comfort from a choice made after carefully considering five different factors.

Chances of Success

Barcelona have enjoyed an emphatic start to the season. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

“I’ve always based my decisions on sporting considerations,” Rodri explained. Chief among those considerations was “where I believe I’ll be able to win.” Few could blame the midfielder for giving Barcelona a better chance of success than Real Madrid.

Mourinho inherited a side which has gone two consecutive seasons without a major trophy, the club’s longest drought in 16 years. During the same span, Barcelona have won five the six available domestic trophies while twice going deep in the Champions League.

The bookmakers and statistics providers all make Barcelona considerable favorites for a continuation of their domestic dominance. Hansi Flick’s attacking force of nature are also given the edge over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The one point of concern for Barcelona’s European aspirations is a leaky defensive record—they have not kept a clean sheet in any of their previous 16 Champions League games—yet Rodri’s arrival in midfield could plug that gap.

Supercomputer Predicts Barcelona’s Chances of Success vs. Real Madrid

Competition Barcelona Chances Real Madrid Chances La Liga 68.72% (favorite) 25.16% (second favorite) Champions League 8.31% (fourth favorite) 4.94% (seventh favorite)

Happy Factor

Rodri has made Barcelona into an even more dangerous side. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Intriguingly, Rodri also cited a better chance of being “happy” when listing the pros of joining Barcelona over Real Madrid.

The benefits of living in a city like the Catalan capital are obvious, although Madrid is hardly a destination to avoid, especially for someone like Rodri who was born and raised in Spain’s capital.

There is a clear affection between Rodri and Barça which existed before his switch; over the summer the former Atlético Madrid midfielder attended the wedding of his old friend Dani Codina, who is Barcelona’s chief of operations and player services, and was spotted belting out club chants. Rodri has also already played alongside nine of Flick’s players while on international duty and can also count Gabriel Jesus as a former City teammate.

Real Madrid are decidedly lacking Spain internationals—a point of contention which underpinned much of the pursuit of Rodri. Regardless of nationality, the atmosphere of the Bernabéu locker room has an ominous reputation, with the in-fighting spilling into actual fighting when Federico Valverde was forced into the hospital after a clash with Aurélien Tchouaméni last season.

Room for Growth

Barcelona have always had a special relationship with Spanish midfielders.



Pep Guardiola. Luis Enrique. Xavi. Sergio Busquets. Andrés Iniesta. Thiago Alcântara. Cesc Fàbregas. Pedri. Generations of maestros have shaped the club’s identity - built on an obsession with the ball.… pic.twitter.com/oTWm4iQNmI — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 18, 2026

Rodri admitted that the project Flick had crafted in Catalonia “excited me a little more” than the uncertainty Mourinho was overseeing at Real Madrid.

Flick’s Barcelona are infectious. “If they play and I can see it, I sit down and watch it because you have a good time,” Pep Guardiola, Rodri’s former manager, gushed earlier this year. “In the end you go to the cinema, to the theater, to read a book, to a good restaurant ... What you want is to have a good time. And tell me one time that with Barça you don’t have a good time.”

The Catalans are a team of extremes, all blistering sprints and outrageous high lines, feverish pressing and penetrative passing that lures in neutrals. Mourinho’s second spell hadn’t yet begun by the time Rodri made his decision, but the Portuguese coach’s recent history of relative failure on the fringes of the European elite cannot have inspired a great deal of confidence. Even at his best, Mourinho’s teams have been a quest for end product rather than entertainment.

Flick’s capacity to improve the talent at his disposal also appealed to Rodri, who cited Barcelona as the place where he would be able to “grow the most as a player.”

The brilliance of Lamine Yamal and Pedri would shine under any coach, but Raphinha has been transformed from an unwanted expense into Barcelona’s talismanic captain. Fermín López has also reached new heights under the German head coach, who he has credited for this rise: “Since he arrived he has helped me a lot both personally and football-wise. In these two years I have grown a lot with what he asks of me on the pitch.”

Player Quality

Barça continued their lightning start to the season. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

That caliber of player—“the talent,” to use his words—is another inviting bonus for Rodri. However, this isn’t exactly an area of weakness for Madrid. Real have four nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or compared to Barcelona’s three—one of whom is Rodri himself.

Yet, for all Madrid’s individual quality, harnessing that into collective triumphs has thus far eluded Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso.

Barcelona (3) : Pau Cubarsí, Lamine Yamal, Rodri

: Pau Cubarsí, Lamine Yamal, Rodri Real Madrid (4): Jude Bellingham, Marc Cucurella, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

The ‘Family’ Charm

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, is on the prowl. | David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

“It wasn’t an easy decision at all; saying no to Madrid isn’t easy, especially since they treated me so well,” Rodri stressed. “In the end, Deco and Hansi, along with the club’s leadership, convinced me.”

Rather than a ream of eye-watering salaries, Barcelona’s sporting director and manager appealed to Rodri’s romanticism.

“It wasn’t about trying to convince you with numbers—no,” he explained. “It was more about soccer—about what they thought I could contribute on and off the field—and I really liked that.”

“At no point did they put any pressure on me at all,” Rodri added, “everyone expressed their desire to have me on board, to work together, and to see what I could bring to the team. I really liked the way they treated me—without any anxiety. They simply conveyed their excitement about me joining their project and their understanding that they needed someone like me. And above all, I appreciated the natural way they let me know. I really liked it; it felt very familiar, like a family club, and that really appealed to me.”

Madrid has been a family at war with itself recently. Florentino Pérez’s spiky presidential election was played to the backdrop of a very public locker room rift which saw Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa chewed up and spat out. Mourinho has the force of character to inspire discipline, yet it can be hard to get a softer side across in such a combustible context.