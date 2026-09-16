Kylian Mbappe Completes the Set With Latest La Liga Exploits

Another game, another milestone for Kylian Mbappé who scored Real Madrid’s second of the 3–2 win over Elche on Tuesday.

The forward put his body on the line, colliding painfully with keeper Matías Dituro as he finished a chance after 33 minutes. The strike was Mbappé’s seventh in six games this season as he chases down a third straight Pichichi Trophy (the award handed out for La Liga’s top scorer).

Remarkably, the goal means that Mbappé has now scored against every single opponent he has ever faced in La Liga.

Elche were, prior to Tuesday’s encounter at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, the only club Mbappé had played against previously in Spain’s top flight and not bagged a goal.

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Mbappé did feature for Los Blancos against Elche in the corresponding fixture last season, but did not register a goal in a 2–2 draw.

As a result of his latest strike, Mbappé has now netted against all 23 teams he has come up against in Spain’s top division. The caveat is that he has still not scored against either Deportivo de A Coruña or Racing Santander (two newly promoted sides this season), but he has not faced them yet, and will have a chance to do so later this season.

Mbappé Chases More History

Kylian Mbappé has started the season on fire. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Mbappé is now on 94 goals in 110 matches for Real Madrid—just six from a century at the club he joined little over two years ago. It’s a staggering return from the former Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Earlier this year, he became the first man since Mario Kempes in the ‘70s to win back-to-back Pichichi awards in his first two seasons in Spain. Only Lionel Messi, Hugo Sánchez, Quini, Telmo Zarra and Isidro Lángara have ever won the trophy three seasons in a row.

It’s been a staggering year of impressive personal accomplishments from the France captain, who also top-scored in both the Champions League and World Cup.

It’s a year that Mbappé believes merits the Ballon d’Or.

“Being the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, surpassing all the greatest legends in history, in the most important tournament that sport has ever created, is breathtaking,” he told France Football.

”Finishing as top scorer in all the major competitions, where all the best players in the world compete, is significant. I don’t know if it’s ever been achieved before. I believe history should always be recognized.

“Of course, there’s the team aspect, that’s important. Football is a team sport. But it’s an individual trophy. And my understanding of the Ballon d’Or is that of the Messi and Ronaldo era,” he said. “It’s never given to standard players, but to exceptional players. And I think I’ve done different things this year.

“So, I believe I can win it.”