‘David Asks Me’—Kylian Mbappe Hints at Future MLS Move, Reveals Beckham Talks

Kylian Mbappé was just eight years old when David Beckham signed with the LA Galaxy in 2007, but the latter arguably has a bigger influence on MLS now than he did then—to the extent that he’s even trying to butter up the Frenchman for a future move stateside.

Mbappé is currently at the World Cup with France, where he has scored four goals in two games to sit alongside Erling Haaland and just one behind the ageless Lionel Messi, and could finish the tournament as the highest goalscorer in the competition’s history, should he manage to outscore Messi by two or more.

Regarded as the best striker in the world alongside Kane, Mbappé has plenty still to achieve at current employers Real Madrid—but he didn’t shut down talk of a possible move to the U.S. at some point in the future when questioned by reporters.

“Will I come here before the end of my career? Maybe, I do not know,” Mbappé said. “David asks me if I want to come to the United States. We will see. It is a country I like, it is a pleasure to be here. The United States has a different culture from ours. I have always liked this culture where ambition has no limits, where people are not afraid to say what they can and want to do. It does not work everywhere.”

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Messi’s Brilliance, MLS Calendar Shift

Lionel Messi’s goal rate has never been better in the early stages of a World Cup. | Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

With MLS switching to a winter-based calendar to align with the rest of the world’s top leagues, the financial might of the league’s richest owners could be on show more than ever—and U.S. sports executives will push to sign stars like Mbappe, even before the twilight years of their careers.

Although Lionel Messi’s MLS tenure didn’t begin until he was 36, his success in the league and now at the World Cup is undoubtedly helping the case for MLS and the world’s biggest stars.

Even with an impressive World Cup past, Messi’s goal rate has never been better in the biggest tournament, and comes amid an MLS campaign that has seen him score 12 goals and contribute eight assists in 14 games. Last season, he helped Inter Miami win MLS Cup while also earning his second straight MLS MVP award for 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 games.

While the 27-year-old Mbappe is tied to Real Madrid through 2029, an MLS move could come earlier than expected. With the calendar flip and the league’s rising profile, there should be an expectation of MLS teams pushing for Mbappe’s next contract—and some clubs, backed by European teams or NFL franchises, will be able to battle financially with the world’s most lucrative offers.

The sticking point will, undoubtedly, be Mbappé’s desire to continue competing against the best. MLS play is rapidly improving but there’s still a sizable jump between what’s on offer at Real Madrid, who compete in the Champions League against the cream of Europe every year, and where the league is at now.

Where Would Mbappe Fit in MLS?

Fans in Miami could flock to watch Kylian Mbappe after Lionel Messi’s tenure ends. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Picking the perfect spot soccer-wise for Mbappe at this point is a fool’s errand, considering how much teams will change in the coming seasons and how clubs can deal with the new calendar, as well as the restructuring of salary systems that may come with the change.

But, it’s not too early to hypothetically pick out the teams that would most likely be in the mix.

Inter Miami, co-owned by led Beckham, will be looking for a new headline superstar after Messi’s contract ends in 2028, and could offer Mbappé a similar deal—with revenue-sharing from broadcasting and countless other benefits beyond his playing salary. Yet, they might have to compete with a few other MLS teams.

Already enjoying the American culture in New York-New Jersey at this World Cup, New York City FC could be in the mix, given their financial power through City Football Group and the possibility of having a superstar at what will still be a new Etihad Park in Queens. At the same time, LAFC and the LA Galaxy will be able to offer the lavish lifestyle of Southern California.

A wild card team in the mix, though, could be CF Montréal. A decade ago, the then Montréal Impact signed Didier Drogba and Alessandro Nesta, but have since dropped off in their marquee signings. With the calendar switch, MLS commissioner Don Garber is pushing the team and local governments to complete renovations to the 1976 Olympic Stadium, which would provide a climate-controlled indoor environment in one of the league’s coldest markets.

If Montréal can complete the Olympic Stadium, there could be an enticing factor to bringing a French superstar with African roots to the multicultural, French-speaking and diehard sporting market that is Montréal.

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