Another game, another milestone for Kylian Mbappé, whose brace against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night placed him in rare company among soccer’s elite.

The superstar striker struck twice in the second half of Real Madrid’s 5–1 comeback win at the Bernabéu and was named the UEFA Player of the Match as Los Blancos keep up their perfect record in Europe.

PSV became the 31st different team Mbappé has scored against in the Champions League, while he now has a staggering 19 goals in just 18 appearances in all competitions this season. As it stands, the Ballon d’Or runner-up is a very strong contender to keep hold of the top scorer awards he won in both La Liga and the Champions League last term.

REACTION FROM REAL MADRID’S TRIUMPH OVER PSV

Mbappé Joins Three-Quarter Century Club

Mbappé’s double takes him to 76 Champions League goals in total across his career (28 for Real Madrid, 42 for Paris Saint-Germain, 6 for Monaco). He becomes just the fifth player in the competition’s history to top 75 goals—after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

The France striker is also the second-youngest player to achieve the feat, doing so at the age of 27 years and 339 days. Only Lionel Messi (27 years and 169 days) broke 75 Champions League strikes at a younger age.

Champions League All-Time Leading Scorers

Rank/Player Goals Appearances Goals per Game 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 140 183 0.77 2. Lionel Messi 129 163 0.79 3. Robert Lewandowski 109 144 0.76 4. Karim Benzema 90 152 0.59 5. Kylian Mbappé 76 103 0.74 6. Raúl 71 142 0.50 7. Erling Haaland 62 62 1 8. Harry Kane 58 74 0.78 9. Thomas Müller 57 163 0.35 10. Ruud van Nistelrooy 56 73 0.77

With many years still left in the tank, Mbappé will surely have his sights set on breaking the 100-goal mark—something only ever achieved by Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski. He would, however, need to nearly double his current tally to overtake Ronaldo and become the Champions League’s all-time top scorer.

While that record might only be a remote possibility, it will become more of a realistic concern if Mbappé keeps up his current strike rate. Incredibly, Tuesday night marked the seventh consecutive Champions League match in which Mbappé has scored for Real Madrid. Only Kane (eight matches) and Ronaldo (11 matches) have ever enjoyed longer hot streaks in the competition.

Mbappé Surpasses Another Great

Mbappé overtook Ronaldo on Tuesday. | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

As Mbappé joined elite company in Europe, he also surpassed one of Real Madrid’s all-time greats.

His goal tally for Real Madrid in all competitions now stands at 105 in 121 matches, one more than the legendary Brazilian Ronaldo Nazário, who turned out for Los Blancos between 2002 and 2006.

Mbappé is hunting down the records of club greats at a staggering rate, with the likes of Gareth Bale, (106 goals), Gonzalo Higuaín (121) and Fernando Hierro (127) next in his sights.

Beyond that, the Frenchman could even surpass the likes of Míchel (130) before the end of the season, though he may need more time to match Emilio Butragueño (170) and break into Real Madrid’s top ten goalscorers.