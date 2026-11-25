Kylian Mbappe Joins Exclusive Club After Champions League Double Against PSV
Another game, another milestone for Kylian Mbappé, whose brace against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night placed him in rare company among soccer’s elite.
The superstar striker struck twice in the second half of Real Madrid’s 5–1 comeback win at the Bernabéu and was named the UEFA Player of the Match as Los Blancos keep up their perfect record in Europe.
PSV became the 31st different team Mbappé has scored against in the Champions League, while he now has a staggering 19 goals in just 18 appearances in all competitions this season. As it stands, the Ballon d’Or runner-up is a very strong contender to keep hold of the top scorer awards he won in both La Liga and the Champions League last term.
REACTION FROM REAL MADRID’S TRIUMPH OVER PSV
• Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. PSV: Brilliant Bellingham Ignites Another Vintage Comeback
• Jude Bellingham’s Comments About Zinedine Zidane Say a Lot About Him
• ‘Almost’—Jose Mourinho Sounds Alarms With Jude Bellingham Injury Admission
Mbappé Joins Three-Quarter Century Club
Mbappé’s double takes him to 76 Champions League goals in total across his career (28 for Real Madrid, 42 for Paris Saint-Germain, 6 for Monaco). He becomes just the fifth player in the competition’s history to top 75 goals—after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.
The France striker is also the second-youngest player to achieve the feat, doing so at the age of 27 years and 339 days. Only Lionel Messi (27 years and 169 days) broke 75 Champions League strikes at a younger age.
Champions League All-Time Leading Scorers
Rank/Player
Goals
Appearances
Goals per Game
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
140
183
0.77
2. Lionel Messi
129
163
0.79
3. Robert Lewandowski
109
144
0.76
4. Karim Benzema
90
152
0.59
5. Kylian Mbappé
76
103
0.74
6. Raúl
71
142
0.50
7. Erling Haaland
62
62
1
8. Harry Kane
58
74
0.78
9. Thomas Müller
57
163
0.35
10. Ruud van Nistelrooy
56
73
0.77
With many years still left in the tank, Mbappé will surely have his sights set on breaking the 100-goal mark—something only ever achieved by Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski. He would, however, need to nearly double his current tally to overtake Ronaldo and become the Champions League’s all-time top scorer.
While that record might only be a remote possibility, it will become more of a realistic concern if Mbappé keeps up his current strike rate. Incredibly, Tuesday night marked the seventh consecutive Champions League match in which Mbappé has scored for Real Madrid. Only Kane (eight matches) and Ronaldo (11 matches) have ever enjoyed longer hot streaks in the competition.
Mbappé Surpasses Another Great
As Mbappé joined elite company in Europe, he also surpassed one of Real Madrid’s all-time greats.
His goal tally for Real Madrid in all competitions now stands at 105 in 121 matches, one more than the legendary Brazilian Ronaldo Nazário, who turned out for Los Blancos between 2002 and 2006.
Mbappé is hunting down the records of club greats at a staggering rate, with the likes of Gareth Bale, (106 goals), Gonzalo Higuaín (121) and Fernando Hierro (127) next in his sights.
Beyond that, the Frenchman could even surpass the likes of Míchel (130) before the end of the season, though he may need more time to match Emilio Butragueño (170) and break into Real Madrid’s top ten goalscorers.
Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC. Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.