‘It’s So Easy’—Kylian Mbappe’s Michael Olise Comments Hint at Real Madrid Long Game

Kylian Mbappé was full of praise for France teammate Michael Olise, as rumors of Real Madrid transfer interest persist.

The players shone during France’s 3–0 win over Iraq in the 2026 World Cup on Monday, with Mbappé registering two goals—one of which came from an Olise assist.

The comfortable win over Iraq follows an opening 3–1 win over Senegal, during which the two also connected, with Olise playing perhaps the pass of the tournament so far to set up Mbappé for the game’s first goal.

In two games played, Mbappé has four goals with Olise getting three assists.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Mbappé Praises Real Madrid Target Olise

Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise make a lethal pair. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking after the win over Iraq, Mbappé was quick to compliment his teammate.

“It’s so easy to play with Michael Olise. He makes it easier, playing with his heads up,” he told reporters. “He can always see my movements. I love playing with Michael.”

The supreme connection between the two superstars bodes well for France’s chances of going deep at the tournament, with the two standing out as Didier Deschamps’s difference-makers in attack. There will also be plenty of Real Madrid fans dreaming of seeing the same link-up at the Bernabéu next season.

Olise was rumored to be a transfer target for Madrid earlier this month, after club president Florentino Pérez teased the idea of bidding €150 million ($175 million) for a new “Galáctico” during his re-election campaign.

Though that player was left unspecified, several outlets reported that Olise was the player Pérez wanted—something the president himself denied publicly.

Madrid’s Olise Statement

Florentino Pérez’s comments have stoked the rumor mill. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rumors persisted to the extent that Real Madrid even put out a statement insisting the club had made no attempts to try and land Olise.

“In response to reports in various media outlets regarding an alleged interest from our club in Bayern Munich player Michael Olise, Real Madrid CF wishes to state that it has not had any direct or indirect contact with the aforementioned player, his representatives, or anyone in his entourage,” the statement read.

“Real Madrid also wishes to highlight the excellent institutional relationship it maintains with Bayern Munich, with whom it shares a long history of mutual respect, collaboration and admiration, and regrets the spread of speculation that does not correspond to reality.

“Both clubs have always maintained a relationship based on trust and mutual respect, which is reflected, among other aspects, in the shared conviction that any potential interest in a player belonging to the other club must be dealt with first between the entities themselves, in accordance with the principles of institutional loyalty that have historically governed the relations between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.”

While there is no reason to doubt the truth of Madrid’s statement, in essence, all it means is that they have not tried to pursue a deal for Olise yet—there is no mention their future plans.

Mbappé Comments Keep Fire Burning

Michael Olise could become the story of the summer. | ANP/Getty Images

A transfer for Olise—who is under contract until 2029—would not be an easy lift for any number of reasons, but when Real Madrid set their mind on something they usually end up getting what they want.

New manager José Mourinho’s priorities this summer may be on fixing the defense, but fans are unlikely to be satisfied that Pérez’s campaign promise of a €150 million move was fulfilled with a machiavellian bid for Atletico Madrid’s Julián Alvarez.

To quote Pérez during the election campaign when asked if the club could sign more forward players this summer, “in Madrid, you always need more.”

Real Madrid are famous for their use of the World Cup as a place to shop, often signing up the tournament’s breakout star. Mbappé’s latest comments keep the rumor mill going and, whether or not a deliberate ploy, the striker is savyy enough to know that his words carry weight.

As the club’s most powerful player, his comments could be read as an expression of his own desires to Pérez, as well as an attempt at buttering up Olise as part of the groundwork for what could quickly develop into a summer-long saga.

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