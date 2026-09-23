‘Disrespectful’—Kylian Mbappe Speaks Out on Michael Olise Real Madrid Rumors

Kylian Mbappé has insisted he would never do something as “disrespectful” as advising Michael Olise to leave Bayern Munich and join Real Madrid, but described his France teammate as an “outstanding player.”

Olise’s name was a regular feature of summer gossip, as Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez eyed a statement transfer following his successful re-election campaign.

Pérez teased a bid of €150 million ($170 million) during the transfer window on an unspecified player. While he specifically denied that player would be Olise, rumors persisted that the Bayern Munich star was at the very top of the Real Madrid wish list.

Amid the speculation, Bayern president Uli Hoeness insisted the club wouldn’t sell Olise “even for €200 million [$228 million].”

With Olise under contract until 2029 and apparently unmovable, Madrid made 19-year-old RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande their record transfer arrival instead this summer. Whether Madrid return for Olise in future transfer windows remains to be seen.

‘Every Club Would Love to Have Olise’—Mbappé

Michael Olise has been sensational for Bayern. | Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Asked by BILD if he would’ve liked Olise to join Madrid, Mbappé insisted it would be “disrespectful” to actively try to persuade his France teammate, but hinted he would love to play alongside him at club level.

“I’ve been aware of the speculation,” he said. “But I know that feeling all too well myself: when I was a PSG player, there were countless rumors. And I think it would be disrespectful to advise a player to leave.

“That would be unfair to Bayern. Especially since Bayern is a fantastic club where Michael can achieve a great deal. But one thing is clear: every club in the world would love to have Michael Olise. He’s an outstanding player.”

Could Olise Still Join Real Madrid?

Madrid may have to play the long game. | Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

A fabulous 2025–26 campaign, during which he scored 27 goals and registered 35 assists for club and country, put Olise on the map as a genuine Ballon d’Or contender. He also was named Bayern Munich’s Player of the Season during a record-breaking Bundesliga-winning season and played a key role for France in the run to the World Cup semifinals.

The former Crystal Palace star has continued this season as he ended the last, scoring eight in seven at the start of 2026–27.

His ascension has made him one of soccer’s most coveted talents and Mbappé is right that every club in the world would gladly make space for the 24-year-old’s talents. Whether it’s realistic that any club could prise him away from Bavaria is another matter.

With three years still to run on his current contract, it seems unlikely that Bayern would be willing to entertain a sale for a top asset in the prime of his career.

However, Pérez is unaccustomed to taking ‘no’ for an answer and is unlikely to simply drop his interest. The 79-year-old spent a decade wooing Mbappé and could well put a similar level of effort into persuading Olise of his next move.

The seriousness of Madrid’s long-term interest may ultimately depend on the fortunes of Diomande who has been earmarked to occupy a similar position on the right wing.