Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup Setback Echoes His Real Madrid Failures

The world might have been in slight shock at Kylian Mbappé’s poor performance in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, but Real Madrid fans knew the script before the opening whistle even sounded.

Sure, Mbappé came into France’s bout with Spain leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals and three assists. He was making a case to win the tournament’s Golden Ball and perhaps the Ballon d’Or if Les Bleus got over the finish line on July 19.

Except the 27-year-old could not even get his country, the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup, to the final. Mbappé played his worst game of the summer on the biggest stage when France needed him most, completely disappearing against La Roja.

If that narrative sounds unfamiliar, you probably haven’t watched much Real Madrid over the last two years.

Mbappé’s Statistics Muffle the Alarm Bells

Kylian Mbappé scored eight goals at the World Cup this summer. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

It’s easy to lean on the numbers when looking at Mbappé’s career. The forward has scored 20 goals in 21 World Cup matches, 12 of which have come in the knockout stage. He is also France’s all-time leading goalscorer with 64 goals at the age of 27.

There’s little doubt Mbappé will one day catch Lionel Messi and go down as the best goalscorer in World Cup history. The signs were there; after all, he opened his account on the world stage when he was just a teenager, helping Les Bleus win the 2018 World Cup.

There’s record after record listed on his résumé, both for club and country. Mbappé left Paris Saint-Germain as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, and then came to Real Madrid, where he led the team in scoring in his first two seasons in a white shirt.

Mbappé has found the back of the net a staggering 86 times in 103 matches for Los Blancos, already tearing up the record books Cristiano Ronaldo spent years writing. How many of those goals, though, were in must-win matches? How many of those goals came in the Champions League knockout stage?

Kylian Mbappé led Real Madrid in scoring the last two seasons. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mbappé loves scoring against the likes of Getafe and Rayo Vallecano. Just like he loved carving apart Senegal, Iraq and Sweden this summer. He’s unstoppable against a fragile defense, a man possessed in transition when he can beat his defender for pace or exploit a high line.

But against a strong Spain backline with a place in the World Cup final on the line? Mbappé did not register a single shot on target, did not create a single chance and completed just 12 passes. He also won just five of his 14 duels.

Let’s not even get into the fact that he still cannot stay onside. It wasn’t as bad as when he saw the flag raised a career-high eight times in his debut Clásico, but that’s not saying much.

Mbappé Can’t Get Past Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal (left) has never lost to Kylian Mbappé in a knockout match. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking of El Clásico, Mbappé is no stranger to facing off with Lamine Yamal both for club and country. The two forwards have been on opposite sides of six knockout matches in the last two years and Mbappé came out on the losing side of every single one.

Spain toppled France in the 2024 Euros semifinals and then again in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinals. La Roja made it three for three when they dispatched Les Bleus 2–0 in the 2026 World Cup semifinals.

Of those three appearances, Mbappé scored just one goal and it came from the spot in the UEFA Nations League, the smallest of those three stages.

Lamine Yamal (left) has all the bragging rights over Kylian Mbappé. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

As for Real Madrid, Mbappé watched as his side lost to Barcelona in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup final, the 2025 Copa del Rey final and the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final. The France international, a player who became a world champion at the age of 19, has somehow become a serial loser when going against the latest 19-year-old phenom.

This time around, France seemingly had everything to get past Yamal and Co., who needed late heroics to survive against Portugal and Belgium. Yet Mbappé played ghost and Yamal won his team the penalty that sent La Roja to the World Cup final.

Mbappé might feel comforted by the fact that he already has a World Cup in his trophy cabinet, and should perhaps have another with the way he performed against Argentina four years ago. But how long can he keep riding the glory of his younger years when he now cannot get the job done for France or Real Madrid?

Mbappé’s Trophy Cabinet Tells the Full Story

Kylian Mbappé is missing the trophies that could crown him one of the greats. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Since Mbappé won the World Cup so early on in his career, he never had to worry about the narrative that followed Messi—and still follows Ronaldo—on the world stage. Instead, his narrative lies in the Champions League.

One of the best players of the current generation, the one that breaks record after record, never got the job done with PSG and has never even made it past the quarterfinals with Real Madrid. In fact, the moment he left Paris, Luis Enrique’s men won Europe’s premier club competition in back-to-back seasons.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, suddenly stopped looking capable of winning their favorite competition, one they conquered the season before Mbappé joined the team. Since his move to the Bernabéu, the 15-time European champions have failed to win a major trophy.

Kylian Mbappé has yet to win a major trophy at Real Madrid. | Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu/Getty Images

There’s a pattern here perhaps the more casual fan does not know exists. But the 52 million people who signed a petition for Mbappé to leave Real Madrid? They know. The fans who watched the forward miss chance after chance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals last season? They know.

Those who watched Mbappé score zero goals at the 2020 European Championship? They know. How about the viewers who saw him score just once—from the spot—at the Euro 2024? That’s right; the same France team that won the 2018 World Cup and finished as runner-up in 2022 failed to even make the Euro final with Mbappé leading the line.

There’s a reason, despite all the praise and goals to his name, that Mbappé does not have a Ballon d’Or award in his trophy cabinet. Those are reserved for players who can lead a team to the most prestigious trophies, and he hasn’t done that in nearly a decade.

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