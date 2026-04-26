Lamine Yamal Beats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to Outrageous La Liga Record

Lamine Yamal became the first player in La Liga history to be voted as Player of the Month three times in the same season, a feat which even eluded Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite being resigned to a season-ending injury, Yamal claimed the gong for April to go alongside his triumphs in November and December of 2025. The teenage phenom’s last act of the campaign was to score his 16th league goal this term—a tally unrivaled by any of his teammates—while he also boasts a division-high 11 assists. Given his domination of the monthly prizes and Barcelona’s impending title triumph, the expectation is that Yamal will also claim the seasonal award come May.

Since La Liga first started dishing out monthly moments of recognition a decade and a half ago, no one has enjoyed a level of domination quite like Yamal.

Most La Liga Player of the Month Awards in a Single Season

Player Season Wins Lamine Yamal 2025–26 3 Diego Godín 2013–14 2 Antoine Griezmann 2014–15 2 Antoine Griezmann 2016–17 2 Lionel Messi 2018–19 2 Lionel Messi 2019–20 2 Karim Benzema 2021–22 2 Jude Bellingham 2023–24 2 Kylian Mbappé 2025–26 2

This was a particular prize which oddly escaped Ronaldo. Real Madrid’s record goalscorer was only voted Player of the Month three times (November 2013, May 2015 and May 2017)—although it should be noted that this honor was only officially established by Spain’s top flight in 2013, skipping four years of Ronaldo’s excellence in the capital.

In terms of all-time wins, Yamal has already surpassed Ronaldo, boasting the gong from September 2024 to go alongside his hat-trick of triumphs this term. However, there is still some way for the teenager to go to match Messi (and Antoine Griezmann) in this regard.

All Time La Liga Player of the Month Award Winners

Antoine Griezmann (left) can match Lionel Messi for Player of the Month awards. | David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rank Player Wins T-1st Lionel Messi 8 T-1st Antoine Griezmann 8 3rd Karim Benzema 5 T-4th Lamine Yamal 4 T-4th Iago Aspas 4 T-4th Luis Suárez 4 T-7th Jude Bellingham 3 T-7th Vinicius Junior 3 T-7th Robert Lewandowski 3 T-7th Kylian Mbappé 3 T-7th Cristiano Ronaldo 3

Yamal’s Record Could Stand for Less Than One Month

Real Madrid have yet to win a major trophy since Kylian Mbappé joined the team. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé’s prolific start to the season was recognized with back-to-back Player of the Month awards in September and October. Should the Real Madrid forward shine in May, he could match Yamal’s feat of three seasonal triumphs.

There is ample opportunity for Mbappé to thrive next month, although seemingly little chance of it happening.

The French forward has endured a noticeable dip in form since playing through the pain barrier over the festive period with a problematic knee injury. Mbappé has scored just one La Liga goal since Feb. 8 despite rattling off 23 shots in six fixtures across this spell. The radar is uncalibrated and his fluency with the rest of his Real Madrid teammates has been justifiably called into question.

Mbappé could silence the outside noise with a dominant display in May’s Clásico—even if Barcelona have already wrapped up the title by then—while there are five league games in total for the 27-year-old to navigate before the end of the campaign.

Yet, even in the event of this late flourish of form, this La Liga season has unmistakably belonged to Yamal.

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