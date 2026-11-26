Premier League officials are reported to have been left seething by the Football Association’s decision to rescind the red card handed out to Manchester United center back Leny Yoro against Liverpool.

Yoro lasted just eight minutes of the ugly 4–0 defeat before being shown a straight red card for a challenge on Alexander Isak that referee Sam Barrott deemed to be the denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino blasted the decision after the final whistle and a swift appeal to the FA saw Yoro’s red card rescinded—a move that the Daily Mail note has left Premier League referees “shocked and furious.”

The Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel, an independent body that reviews refereeing performances in the Premier League, unanimously supported both Barrott’s decision to dismiss Yoro and the VAR’s refusal to intervene.

Evidently, that stance was not shared by the FA, which agreed with Pochettino’s assertion that Isak had lost control of the ball and was not in any position to score.

Pro Ref Throw Support Behind Yoro Red Card Call

Sam Barrott’s call has divided opinion. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Making up the KMI panel are three former players and coaches, one representative from the Premier League and one from Pro Ref, the group that oversees all refereeing in England.

Pro Ref’s chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, has publicly backed Barrott, arguing that the subjective decision was valid and the VAR was right not to intervene because the referee had not made a “clear and obvious” error.

“That was the referee’s call, made on the field,” said Webb. “Then the VAR checks whether the decision made on the field was clearly and obviously incorrect and formed the opinion it wasn’t.

“I think by and large, most people would see that as a correct decision, with Isak moving quickly on towards that ball. The alternative view is that [Senne] Lammens might get there first, but I think it’s a little bit debatable, I guess. Certainly not clearly wrong.”

The report claims the Premier League’s officials are now demanding answers from the FA, firmly of the belief that Yoro’s red card and one-game suspension should have been upheld.

United, for their part, have argued it can be proved that Isak would not have beaten Lammens to the ball and believe the referees simply failed to interpret the rules correctly.