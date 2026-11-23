Despite Mauricio Pochettino’s insistence that “everyone who plays football” would disagree with Leny Yoro’s red card in Manchester United’s 4–0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, the Premier League’s Match Centre has explained why the Frenchman was dismissed.

Just eight minutes into Sunday’s blockbuster affair, Yoro was shown a red card as he bundled Alexander Isak to the ground. The Frenchman was the last defender, having been left scrambling back by some desperately poor defending from teammate Matthijs de Ligt.

The on-field decision was a red card for Yoro for “DOGSO”—the denial of a goalscoring opportunity. The footage was checked by the VAR who, as noted by the Match Centre, confirmed it was a foul and declined to intervene.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored the ensuing free kick to start Liverpool’s rout, leaving Pochettino frustrated by a decision that obviously changed the tone of the game.

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Why Pochettino Was So Frustrated by Yoro’s Red Card

Yoro failed to prove his innocence. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Pochettino had no issues with the fact Yoro was called for a foul. The 21-year-old clearly collided with Isak, albeit unintentionally. Anywhere else on the pitch, that is a foul.

Instead, the United manager’s frustrations lie in the interpretation of DOGSO. Isak was beyond United’s last defender and was running towards goal, which meets most of the criteria for the rule, but the divisive issue comes in whether Isak was still in control of the ball.

A heavy touch from Isak encouraged United goalkeeper Senne Lammens to come out and claim the ball, and the debate is whether the Liverpool striker was genuinely going to reach the ball first. If he was not, then it would not be a goalscoring opportunity.

“The ball was for the goalkeeper,” Pochettino fumed.

“In that situation, if you review the VAR, you can see for sure, he never had the intention to connect with Isak. When the control was long with the striker, the ball was going to the goalkeeper. He runs and goes down.

“In Leny’s case, it wasn’t intentional. It was an unusual situation that is normal; everyone who plays football can feel it.”

Unfortunately for Pochettino, the red card comes from the VAR directive not to re-referee the game. The on-field belief was that Isak was going to reach the ball first and, with no concrete evidence to suggest otherwise, the VAR correctly declined to intervene. This was not “a clear and obvious error.”

Yoro will now serve a one-game suspension for the dismissal, ruling him out of next weekend’s crucial trip to Brentford. Failure to beat the Bees, coupled with a victory for bottom-side Crystal Palace over newly promoted Hull City, would see the Red Devils drop to 20th in the standings.