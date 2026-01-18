Liam Rosenior Provides Unusual Explanation for Chelsea Fall Off

Liam Rosenior reasoned that Chelsea’s laboured performance in their 2–0 win over Brentford at Stamford Bridge was down to a virus that affected the squad throughout the week.

João Pedro’s seventh Premier League goal in Chelsea blue was enough to seal all three points against a spirited Brentford, who statistically had the upper hand at Stamford Bridge. Indeed, Keith Andrews’s side rained 16 shots down on the goal of Robert Sánchez, some 11 more than Chelsea could fire towards Caoimhín Kelleher.

Cole Palmer’s penalty with just under 15 minutes to go added gloss to a scoreline that Chelsea didn’t really merit on the balance of play. But based on Rosenior’s comments post-match, the hosts were far from firing all on cylinders for reasons out of their control.

Estêvão was a notable absentee from the matchday squad which Rosenior explained was due to a “temperature and a fever.” Others then began to feel unwell, complaining of a tightness in their chest while missing training sessions.

“It’s running through the squad,” Rosenior rued. “There were a couple of players playing today who were complaining about their chests. They put in a magnificent effort. I felt that’s why we weren’t good with the ball.”

João Pedro, Fernández Float the Boat of Rosenior

Enzo Fernández (left) caught the eye of his manager. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Chelsea conceded territory and the bulk of possession to Brentford—something many onlookers would not have expected in west London. But given energy levels were running at reduced capacity, it’s perhaps understandable that Rosenior opted to set his side up to contain and impact the game in key moments.

One player who did just that was the impressive Pedro. The Brazilian has played as both a central No. 9 and as a deeper lying No. 10 this season, tasked with scoring goals as well as creating chances for others. On this occasion, he was the one putting the ball in the back of the net to pick up all three points—but it was his overall contribution that caught the eye of Rosenior.

“Not just this goal, his performance,” Rosenior enthused. “We went a little bit more direct to take Brentford off the press early in the game. He won every duel. He was outstanding. There was a moment that makes me so happy in the first half. They were breaking on transition. He sprinted back 70 yards and made a tackle. That’s what I love. That’s what I want to see in my team.”

Another South American caught the eye of Rosenior for his performance, building on what’s been an extremely promising 2025–26 campaign. The player in question? Enzo Fernández. “I’m so impressed,” Rosenior gushed. “I knew what an outstanding player he was. I told him I was actually at the World Cup final when he played. It’s not until you see a player up close and you get to know him and what he’s about.”

Chelsea’s Attitude Where it Needs to Be

Reece James and Cole Palmer did not train in the week. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea’s grit and determination shone through even though it was clear they were playing well below their best level. It was that resilience and fight that drew further praise from Rosenior, who will now prepare to manage in the Champions League for the first time midweek.

“I felt the attitude, the energy levels, value and the basics of football. When you play a good team like Brentford, what pleased me the most was the players’ willingness to battle, to fight, to block shots, to make headers and tackles.

“That attitude got us the two goals that won us the game.”

With Manchester United seeing off rivals City in the derby Saturday lunchtime, Chelsea’s win was vital. They have closed the gap to fourth-placed Liverpool to just two points, profiting from their latest charitable exploits—this time a home draw against Burnley. Still, just three points separates the Blues from Fulham in 10th—the congested Premier League table bunched further together by Sunderland’s win over Crystal Palace at the Stadium of Light.

