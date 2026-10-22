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Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or History: Total Nominations, Wins, Vote Record

Lionel Messi has been a regular fixture of the Ballon d’Or awards for two decades.
Barnaby Lane|
Lionel Messi has won eight Ballons d’Or.
Lionel Messi has won eight Ballons d’Or. | Franck Fife/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has never seemed particularly interested in individual accolades, yet his extraordinary talent has made them almost inevitable.

From his early days at boyhood club Barcelona to the later stages of his career with Inter Miami, Messi has enjoyed a trophy-laden journey, reaching the pinnacle of international soccer when he led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.

While humble Messi would no doubt consider that World Cup triumph the crowning achievement of his career, even he would have to admit that lifting the Ballon d’Or—world soccer’s most prestigious individual honor—comes pretty close.

And he’s done it more times than anyone else. But just how many times, exactly? And how does his voting record stack up against his remarkable tally of wins and nominations?

How Many Times Has Lionel Messi Been Nominated for the Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has a rich history with the Ballon d’Or. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has earned the second-most Ballon d’Or nominations of all time, with 2026 marking his 17th appearance on the final shortlist. Only longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, with 18 nominations, has more.

Messi was first nominated in 2006, during his breakthrough year at Barcelona, and appeared on the shortlist every year through 2022. However, even he has endured a few setbacks. His first season at Paris Saint-Germain fell short of his usual standards, leaving him off the shortlist in 2022 as Karim Benzema claimed the prize.

Messi’s sensational World Cup campaign in Qatar put him firmly back in contention, and he duly won his eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023.

He missed the shortlist in both 2024 and 2025, as did Ronaldo, before returning to the conversation in 2026 following a remarkable season with Inter Miami, scoring 43 goals and leading the club to the 2025 MLS Cup.

How Many Times Has Lionel Messi Won the Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi (ARG / FC Barcelona) poses onstage after winning his sixth Ballon D'Or.
No player has won the Ballon d’Or more than Messi. | Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

While Ronaldo leads his great rival in nominations, Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or wins, having claimed the prize eight times.

His first triumph came in 2009, following a stellar season capped by a goal in Barcelona’s Champions League final victory over Manchester United. He then won the next three awards, although his 2010 victory proved controversial, with many arguing that Wesley Sneijder deserved the honor after starring for Inter Milan and the Netherlands.

Ronaldo enjoyed his own golden run as Real Madrid won three Champions League titles in four years between 2014 and 2018, leaving Messi with just one Ballon d’Or during that period.

The Argentine has since added three more, most recently in 2023.

Lionel Messi: Full Ballon d’Or Voting record

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona holds the Ballon d’Or trophy.
Messi’s first victory came in 2009. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Year

Points/Votes/% of Vote

Finish

2006

2

20th

2007

255

3rd

2008

281

2nd

2009

473

1st

2010

22.65%

1st

2011

47.88%

1st

2012

41.6%

1st

2013

24.72%

2nd

2014

15.76%

2nd

2015

41.33%

1st

2016

316

2nd

2017

670

2nd

2018

280

5th

2019

686

1st

2021

613

1st

2023

462

1st

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Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

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