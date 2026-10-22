Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or History: Total Nominations, Wins, Vote Record
Lionel Messi has never seemed particularly interested in individual accolades, yet his extraordinary talent has made them almost inevitable.
From his early days at boyhood club Barcelona to the later stages of his career with Inter Miami, Messi has enjoyed a trophy-laden journey, reaching the pinnacle of international soccer when he led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.
While humble Messi would no doubt consider that World Cup triumph the crowning achievement of his career, even he would have to admit that lifting the Ballon d’Or—world soccer’s most prestigious individual honor—comes pretty close.
And he’s done it more times than anyone else. But just how many times, exactly? And how does his voting record stack up against his remarkable tally of wins and nominations?
How Many Times Has Lionel Messi Been Nominated for the Ballon d’Or?
Lionel Messi has earned the second-most Ballon d’Or nominations of all time, with 2026 marking his 17th appearance on the final shortlist. Only longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, with 18 nominations, has more.
Messi was first nominated in 2006, during his breakthrough year at Barcelona, and appeared on the shortlist every year through 2022. However, even he has endured a few setbacks. His first season at Paris Saint-Germain fell short of his usual standards, leaving him off the shortlist in 2022 as Karim Benzema claimed the prize.
Messi’s sensational World Cup campaign in Qatar put him firmly back in contention, and he duly won his eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023.
He missed the shortlist in both 2024 and 2025, as did Ronaldo, before returning to the conversation in 2026 following a remarkable season with Inter Miami, scoring 43 goals and leading the club to the 2025 MLS Cup.
How Many Times Has Lionel Messi Won the Ballon d’Or?
While Ronaldo leads his great rival in nominations, Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or wins, having claimed the prize eight times.
His first triumph came in 2009, following a stellar season capped by a goal in Barcelona’s Champions League final victory over Manchester United. He then won the next three awards, although his 2010 victory proved controversial, with many arguing that Wesley Sneijder deserved the honor after starring for Inter Milan and the Netherlands.
Ronaldo enjoyed his own golden run as Real Madrid won three Champions League titles in four years between 2014 and 2018, leaving Messi with just one Ballon d’Or during that period.
The Argentine has since added three more, most recently in 2023.
Lionel Messi: Full Ballon d’Or Voting record
Year
Points/Votes/% of Vote
Finish
2006
2
20th
2007
255
3rd
2008
281
2nd
2009
473
1st
2010
22.65%
1st
2011
47.88%
1st
2012
41.6%
1st
2013
24.72%
2nd
2014
15.76%
2nd
2015
41.33%
1st
2016
316
2nd
2017
670
2nd
2018
280
5th
2019
686
1st
2021
613
1st
2023
462
1st
Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.