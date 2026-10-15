Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d’Or History: Total Nominations, Wins, Vote Record
While his great contemporary rival Lionel Messi has never seemed overly concerned with individual accolades, Cristiano Ronaldo has always relished the recognition.
The Portuguese superstar is a phenomenon, renowned for delivering on the biggest stages. His ability to rise to the occasion has long drawn comparisons with Messi in the debate over soccer’s greatest player of all time.
Although Ronaldo’s powers have waned in recent years as he has gotten older, his achievements during his European career remain extraordinary. His goals and clutch performances helped Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus win numerous trophies, earning him plenty of individual honors along the way—most notably the Ballon d’Or.
Here’s a closer look at Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or record, including his nominations and wins at soccer’s most prestigious individual award.
How Many Times Has Cristiano Ronaldo Been Nominated for the Ballon d'Or?
No player has received more Ballon d’Or nominations than Ronaldo, with 18 to his name—one ahead of Messi’s 17.
Now playing in the Saudi Pro League after leaving Manchester United for a second time in 2022, Ronaldo first earned a nomination in 2004. Sir Alex Ferguson had brought him to Old Trafford from Sporting CP, where he would develop into one of the game’s biggest stars.
For the next 15 years, Ronaldo remained a regular contender, featuring on the final shortlist year after year.
However, as his career enters its final chapter, his Ballon d’Or recognition has faded. After receiving no votes in 2022, he has not appeared on the 30-man shortlist since.
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How Many Times Has Cristiano Ronaldo Won the Ballon d'Or?
Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or five times.
His first triumph came in 2008, when the young winger had blossomed into a global superstar at Manchester United. Ronaldo scored in the Champions League final that year, although United ultimately needed penalties to defeat Chelsea.
He claimed his second Ballon d’Or in 2013 before successfully defending his title in 2014. The former victory proved controversial, with many believing Bayern Munich’s Franck Ribéry deserved the honor after helping his team secure a historic treble.
There was far less debate over Ronaldo’s 2016 triumph. After helping Portugal win the European Championship and Real Madrid lift the Champions League, he claimed the award by a record margin. He followed that up with another victory in 2017 after guiding Madrid to yet another European crown.
That proved to be Ronaldo’s fifth and most recent Ballon d’Or. With his European career behind him, adding to that tally looks increasingly unlikely.
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Cristiano Ronaldo: Full Ballon d'Or Voting record
Year
Points/Votes/% of Vote
Finish
2004
11
12th
2005
2
20th
2006
5
14th
2007
277
2nd
2008
446
1st
2009
233
2nd
2010
3.92%
6th
2011
21.6%
2nd
2012
23.68%
2nd
2013
27.99%
1st
2014
37.66%
1st
2015
27.76%
2nd
2016
745
1st
2017
946
1st
2018
478
2nd
2019
476
2nd
2021
178
6th
2022
0
20th
Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.