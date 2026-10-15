Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d’Or History: Total Nominations, Wins, Vote Record

While his great contemporary rival Lionel Messi has never seemed overly concerned with individual accolades, Cristiano Ronaldo has always relished the recognition.

The Portuguese superstar is a phenomenon, renowned for delivering on the biggest stages. His ability to rise to the occasion has long drawn comparisons with Messi in the debate over soccer’s greatest player of all time.

Although Ronaldo’s powers have waned in recent years as he has gotten older, his achievements during his European career remain extraordinary. His goals and clutch performances helped Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus win numerous trophies, earning him plenty of individual honors along the way—most notably the Ballon d’Or.

Here’s a closer look at Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or record, including his nominations and wins at soccer’s most prestigious individual award.

How Many Times Has Cristiano Ronaldo Been Nominated for the Ballon d'Or?

Ronaldo first earned Ballon d'Or acclaim with Manchester United. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

No player has received more Ballon d’Or nominations than Ronaldo, with 18 to his name—one ahead of Messi’s 17.

Now playing in the Saudi Pro League after leaving Manchester United for a second time in 2022, Ronaldo first earned a nomination in 2004. Sir Alex Ferguson had brought him to Old Trafford from Sporting CP, where he would develop into one of the game’s biggest stars.

For the next 15 years, Ronaldo remained a regular contender, featuring on the final shortlist year after year.

However, as his career enters its final chapter, his Ballon d’Or recognition has faded. After receiving no votes in 2022, he has not appeared on the 30-man shortlist since.

TEST YOUR BALLON D’OR KNOWLEDGE WITH SI FC’S QUICKFIRE QUIZZES

How Many Times Has Cristiano Ronaldo Won the Ballon d'Or?

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballons d'Or. | Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or five times.

His first triumph came in 2008, when the young winger had blossomed into a global superstar at Manchester United. Ronaldo scored in the Champions League final that year, although United ultimately needed penalties to defeat Chelsea.

He claimed his second Ballon d’Or in 2013 before successfully defending his title in 2014. The former victory proved controversial, with many believing Bayern Munich’s Franck Ribéry deserved the honor after helping his team secure a historic treble.

There was far less debate over Ronaldo’s 2016 triumph. After helping Portugal win the European Championship and Real Madrid lift the Champions League, he claimed the award by a record margin. He followed that up with another victory in 2017 after guiding Madrid to yet another European crown.

That proved to be Ronaldo’s fifth and most recent Ballon d’Or. With his European career behind him, adding to that tally looks increasingly unlikely.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Full Ballon d'Or Voting record

Year Points/Votes/% of Vote Finish 2004 11 12th 2005 2 20th 2006 5 14th 2007 277 2nd 2008 446 1st 2009 233 2nd 2010 3.92% 6th 2011 21.6% 2nd 2012 23.68% 2nd 2013 27.99% 1st 2014 37.66% 1st 2015 27.76% 2nd 2016 745 1st 2017 946 1st 2018 478 2nd 2019 476 2nd 2021 178 6th 2022 0 20th