Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Summer Signings Star in Crucial Victory

Liverpool took an enormous stride toward Champions League qualification following their vital 3–1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Liverpool were far from flee-flowing during the opening half hour, but came to life in the final 15 minutes of the first half. Having already seen a penalty rightly overturned by VAR, the Reds proceeded to score two quick-fire goals before the break, Alexander Isak’s timely strike added to by an excellent counter-attacking goal from Andy Robertson.

Palace controversially pulled one back with just under 20 minutes to spare, Daniel Muñoz chipping into an empty net after Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was on the deck injured. Despite the home side’s protestations, they were forced to defend a one-goal cushion in the closing stages, that is until Florian Wirtz wrapped up the points in stoppage time with a lovely strike.

It was certainly not Liverpool’s sleekest performance of the season, but the result moves them into fourth and eight points clear of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Woodman was involved throughout for the Reds. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images.

Woodman has been surprisingly thrust into the limelight during the past week. As if making his Premier League debut for the club in the Merseyside derby wasn’t enough, Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper earned a first start for the Reds against Palace, Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili both absent through injury.

Woodman was no bystander against the Eagles, though. In fact, he was crucial in the most decisive moment of the match.

With Liverpool already ahead via Isak’s fourth goal for the club, an effort that came against the general run of play, Woodman was forced into action for the first time. Jean-Philippe Mateta’s close-range header looked destined to provide Palace an equalizer few could begrudge them, until the 29-year-old stopper leapt low to his left-hand side to meet the effort with a strong palm.

A terrific reaction save not only preserved Liverpool’s advantage, it set a counter attack in motion. The hosts raced up the other end of the field, Curtis Jones eventually releasing Robertson, and the departing Scotsman producing an accurate low drive—likely his final goal for Liverpool. In the blink of an eye, the Reds had a two-goal buffer to protect.

Woodman once again featured in the match’s next goal, the stopper injuring himself while saving Ismaïla Sarr’s strike and then witnessing Muñoz fire into an empty net as he pleaded for the game to be stopped. Woodman continued despite his discomfort and ultimately enjoyed the last laugh, celebrating a memorable occasion with three precious points.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)

A memorable strike for Robertson. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images.

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Freddie Woodman—7.9: At the heart of the big moments of the match. He produced a super stop to keep Liverpool ahead moments before they doubled the lead, and was then left stranded on the turf as Muñoz scored.

RB: Curtis Jones—7.8: Utilized at right back for the second match running and battled hard in his defensive duties, conjuring an admirable display in an unfamiliar role. Teed up Robertson for Liverpool’s second with a perfectly-weighted pass.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—7.7: Made plenty of interventions up against some dynamic Palace forwards and looked much improved from last weekend’s Merseyside derby—even if there were still some nervy moments for Liverpool’s defense.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.3: Mateta and Jørgen Strand Larsen both caused issues for Liverpool, Van Dijk not quite showcasing his imperious best.

LB: Andy Robertson—7.9: Finished like a center forward to double the Liverpool lead on one of his final Anfield appearances for the club.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—6.6: Liverpool’s midfield were relatively easy to play through, Ryan Gravenberch’s absence felt in the double pivot. Still, Szoboszlai motored around with his trademark enthusiasm.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—8.7: One of Mac Allister’s sharper displays of recent weeks, the Argentine midfielder registering two assists at Anfield.

RW: Mohamed Salah—6.5: Involved in Liverpool’s brightest moments during the first half, without directly contributing to either goal. Withdrawn before the hour mark after pulling his hamstring—could this be his final match for the club?

AM: Florian Wirtz—7.6: Played an important pass in Liverpool’s second and then thrashed home superbly to end his lengthy goal drought.

LW: Cody Gakpo—7.0: Rarely too involved for Liverpool, bar one great pass that Isak wasted. Desperately needs to finish the season on a high after an underwhelming campaign.

ST: Alexander Isak—7.7: A scruffy finish brought his first goal since returning from a broken leg, but Isak will care little. There were shoots of positivity for Liverpool supporters to cling to, even if he’s still lacking sharpness.

SUB: Jeremie Frimpong (59’ for Salah)—6.4: Quiet following his introduction.

SUB: Ryan Gravenberch (79’ for Isak)—5.9

SUB: Milos Kerkez (86’ for Robertson)—N/A

SUB: Joe Gomez (86’ for Jones)—N/A

Subs not used: Ármin Pécsi (GK), Trey Nyoni, Federico Chiesa, Rio Ngumoha, Will Wright.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Isak scored only his second Anfield goal. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images.

For Isak , Saturday could provide lift off. The towering Swede, who only recently returned from his near four-month absence, hardly pulled up trees at Anfield against a deep-lying Palace rearguard, but he managed what was a significant goal for the Reds. An impressive touch following Alexis Mac Allister’s drilled effort was matched by a slightly fortuitous finish, and it should provide Isak with a much-needed confidence boost down the stretch.

, Saturday could provide lift off. The towering Swede, who only recently returned from his near four-month absence, hardly pulled up trees at Anfield against a deep-lying Palace rearguard, but he managed what was a significant goal for the Reds. An impressive touch following Alexis Mac Allister’s drilled effort was matched by a slightly fortuitous finish, and it should provide Isak with a much-needed confidence boost down the stretch. Curtis Jones deserves huge plaudits for his all-action performance at right back. Notably, Arne Slot decided against using Jeremie Frimpong or Joe Gomez from the off, instead entrusting the Scouser in his side to lead by example in defense. Jones conducted himself well inside his own third and was lively during Liverpool attacks, perhaps earning another start against Chelsea next weekend.

deserves huge plaudits for his all-action performance at right back. Notably, Arne Slot decided against using Jeremie Frimpong or Joe Gomez from the off, instead entrusting the Scouser in his side to lead by example in defense. Jones conducted himself well inside his own third and was lively during Liverpool attacks, perhaps earning another start against Chelsea next weekend. Both of Liverpool’s big-money signings delivered at Anfield. Much like Isak, it was not the shiniest showing from Florian Wirtz, but a wonderful strike in the dying seconds clinched the result and provided the Germany international with his first club goal since Jan. 31.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Hard-Fought Triumph

Liverpool didn’t create an abundance of high-quality chances, but they found their clinical edge when needed. The Reds managed just 0.91 xG—far less than Palace’s 2.32 .

. The Reds were not always convincing in defense, though, offering up five big chances to their visitors .

. Having already lost three times to Palace this season, Liverpool’s victory earns them some necessary redemption against their new bogey side.

Statistic Liverpool Crystal Palace Possession 53% 47% Expected Goals (xG) 0.91 2.32 Total Shots 9 14 Shots on Target 3 7 Big Chances 3 5 Passing Accuracy 82% 82% Fouls Committed 10 10 Corners 5 8

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