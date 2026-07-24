Real Madrid Enter Race to Hijack Transfer of Top Liverpool, PSG Target—Report

True to their style, Real Madrid are making major moves in the transfer market and have now reportedly entered the race to acquire 19-year-old gem Yan Diomande.

The RB Leipzig winger is one of the most coveted young talents in the sport. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain appeared as his most likely destinations, but The Athletic reports that Real Madrid have now entered the Diomande sweepstakes and will try to strike a deal with the German side.

Diomande supposedly made joining reigning back-to-back Champions League winners PSG his preferred destination, despite Liverpool’s reported willingness to spend big on the winger. Although the Parisians were the favorite to secure his signature, they have been somewhat deterred by a price-tag that is expected to significantly eclipse the $115 million (€100 million) mark.

Now, Real Madrid have seized the opportunity to enter the race, and Los Blancos’ involvement could completely change the landscape of the entire saga.

Real Madrid Opening Offer for Diomande Rejected—Report

RB Leipzig have a gem in Yan Diomande. | Ronny HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have already seen an initial bid for Diomande rejected by Leipzig.

Los Blancos submitted a bid worth $115 million (€100 million) including add-ons earlier in the week, which was swiftly rejected for the German club, per Romano’s report. Leipzig have publicly stated their desire to keep Diomande, who has spent one season at the club and is under contract until 2030.

However, Real Madrid are expected to continue holding talks with Leipzig—a club known to historically invest on young talents and then sell them for enormous profit—in the coming days. If Los Blancos send an improved offer for the Ivorian starlet, Leipzig could soften their stance.

At this point, though, PSG also remain in talks with the Bundesliga side, so Real Madrid face significant competition to get the deal over the line.

Why Real Madrid Want Yan Diomande

Yan Diomande had strong performances for Côte d’Ivoire during the 2026 World Cup. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid are looking to sign a right winger before the end of the summer, given there’s a chance Brahim Díaz leaves the club this summer, per The Athletic. Even if the Morocco international ends up staying put, Diomande might already be an upgrade on the right wing.

Furthermore, Los Blancos are still having to make do without injured Brazilian star, Rodrygo. The two-time Champions League winner with Madrid is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in early March, and he’s not expected to be cleared to play until the early months of 2027.

Los Blancos could field a devastating attack with Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Júnior and Jude Bellingham—arguably the best attack in Europe on paper.

News of Real Madrid’s push to sign Diomande broke only hours after it was revealed Los Blancos have intensified their pursuit of 2026 World Cup Golden Ball winner, Rodri. The Spaniard looked to be back to his 2024 Ballon d’Or self this summer, and he could easily become Madrid’s much-needed Toni Kroos replacement.

Los Blancos entering the race for Diomande is a clear signal of intent. Real Madrid are back to pursuing the biggest names available in the transfer market and are prepared to spend big to try to end Barcelona’s two-season dominance over Spanish soccer and also challenge for a 16th Champions League title in 2026–27.

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